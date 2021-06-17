Cancel
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Clarifies That Mark Tuello Is Not the Father of Serena Waterford’s Baby

By Eryn Murphy
 9 days ago
It’s no secret that in The Handmaid’s Tale, Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) have a lot of chemistry. After it was revealed in the fourth season that Serena is pregnant, theories began to fly that Mark could be the father instead of Serena’s husband, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller confirmed that Mark is not the father of Serena’s unborn child.

