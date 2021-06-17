Cancel
Baidu's Apollo aims to offer robotaxi service to 3 million users in 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Baidu said on Thursday its smart driving unit Apollo plans to cater to a total of 3 million users in China with a fleet of 3,000 robotaxis in 2023.

Baidu also announced that it is partnering with BAIC Group’s electric vehicle (EV) brand ARCFOX to develop Apollo Moon, EV robotaxis that are set to be mass-produced at a cost of 480,000 yuan ($74,766.36) per unit.

The duo will produce 1,000 Apollo Moon EVs in the next three years, Baidu told a press conference in Beijing.

($1 = 6.4200 Chinese yuan renminbi)

