Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep; Garrett Richards has RBI double (first MLB hit)

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
ATLANTA -- Christian Arroyo just can’t stop hitting clutch home runs for the Red Sox. Arroyo launched a game-winning grand slam -- Boston’s first of the season -- off Braves reliever A.J. Minter in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Red Sox came back to beat Atlanta, 10-8, for the second straight night. Arroyo’s fourth homer in 12 games traveled 467 feet, putting the Sox back on top after they had fallen behind an inning earlier.

