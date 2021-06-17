Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep; Garrett Richards has RBI double (first MLB hit)

These Red Sox are a resilient bunch, as we talked about just this morning. They certainly are not a team without their flaws, but they continue to find ways to overcome said flaws. That was on display yet again on Tuesday, with the offense jumping out to an early 5-0 lead before Eduardo Rodriguez coughed it back up. Atlanta would eventually tie the game, but the Red Sox don’t back down. It was Alex Verdugo playing hero tonight, smashing a three-run shot with two outs in the eighth, and that was pretty much that. It’s becoming a daily occurrence, it seems.