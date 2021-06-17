RingCentral MVP
RingCentral MVP supports organizations of any size, from companies with 2 workers to 1000+ employees. RingCentral MVP is a powerful cloud-based phone system that helps optimize your business communications. Providing enterprise-grade business communication tools for voice, fax, text, and video as well as bring your own device to work (BYOD) capability, RingCentral MVP enables you to work where you want and how you want. Core features of RingCentral MVP include auto-recording, conferencing, and unlimited long-distance and local calling. RingCentral MVP's call management features can also be customized by configuring call forwarding, answering rules, message alerts, and missed-call notifications.sourceforge.net