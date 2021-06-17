Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Breaking Down Everything That Happened In the NBA's Wild Day

By Chris Mannix
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Is it over?

What a day. What a wild, crazy, landscape-shifting day in the NBA. A pair of playoff teams suffered potentially season-altering injuries (or, in the case of Chris Paul, illness), a couple of coaches are gone, a team president, too, and before the close of business the NBA’s biggest star took to Twitter to give the league another headache.

Let’s start from the beginning …

Chris Paul enters the NBA’s health & safety protocols.

This news, first reported by The Athletic, was stunning: Paul, days removed from a 25-point, 10-assist per game effort in a four-game sweep of Denver, was out. The Suns later confirmed Paul’s place in the protocols, and while not revealing if Paul had tested positive for COVID-19, an NBA release hours later announced that one new player had tested positive.

So many questions. The NBA has specific protocols for positive COVID tests. A player must go through a 10-day quarantine or produce two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours, after which the player must submit to cardiac testing. But Paul is vaccinated. Will the NBA adapt its protocols to allow for a vaccinated player to return sooner? Suns coach Monty Williams shed little light on Paul’s status ("We're hoping and praying that we'll be whole again when we play Game 1,” Williams told reporters) but with the Western Conference Finals set to tip off as early as Sunday, Paul’s availability looms large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlNmq_0aWnOwK600
Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports (Leonard); Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports (Paul)

Donnie Nelson, Mavericks part ways

Let’s be clear: “mutually agree to part ways” is the term the Mavericks chose to describe the split from the team’s president of basketball operations, who had been the top basketball exec in Dallas for the last 16 years and a member of the organization for 24. Nelson may have a different story. Earlier in the week The Athletic detailed a power struggle inside the Mavericks organization between Nelson and Haralabos Voulgaris, a sports gambler hired by the Mavericks in 2018 who has quickly become a trusted advisor to owner Mark Cuban. Nelson, it seems, has lost that power struggle.

Nelson wasn’t perfect. He helped build Dallas’s championship team in 2011 but he wasn’t able to put the pieces around Dirk Nowitzki to win another playoff series, much less a championship, in the years after. Between 2017 and 2019, the Mavs didn’t win more than 33 games in a season. But Nelson was the driving force behind Dallas’s decision to draft Luka Doncic, who in three seasons is already an NBA superstar. He was a skilled front office exec. Now Dallas—with Voulgaris viewed as something of a shadow GM—will have to find another.

Kawhi Leonard ruled out of Game 5 with a sore knee

This was a bombshell. Leonard, who dissected Utah on his way to a 31-point performance in Game 4, would miss a pivotal Game 5 with a knee injury—with no guarantees he would return during this series. “Just know he has a right knee sprain,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “Being optimistic about the situation.” Putting aside how crippling Leonard’s loss is in the short term, The Athletic reported there was concern about an ACL injury. Any ACL tear for Leonard at this stage of the season would almost certainly impact his availability next season, perhaps wiping out another year inside LA’s championship window. A bad Clippers situation could get a lot worse.

Pelicans part ways with Stan Van Gundy

So that’s it? Van Gundy gets one season? One pandemic-shortened, limited training camp, virtually no practice time season? It was no secret that Van Gundy, a notorious taskmaster, was struggling to connect with the Pelicans’ young players, particularly Brandon Ingram. And the defense—particularly beyond the three-point line—wasn’t very good. But for the Pelicans to cut ties with Van Gundy so quickly was shocking. At a press conference, New Orleans GM David Griffin described philosophical differences with Van Gundy as to how the Pelicans were going to reach the next step in their development.

“We reached a point where it was clear we didn’t believe philosophically in the way we were going to progress from where we are today to where we want to go,” Griffin said.

Fine. The Pelicans will be an attractive opening, with Ingram and Zion Williamson anchoring a strong young core. But Griffin will need to get this hire right. Coaching stability is important to every young team. The Zion Era Pelicans have not had it.

Wizards, Scott Brooks part ways

Brooks, the Wizards coach for the last five seasons, wasn’t fired. His contract expired at the end of the season, and while ownership discussed a new deal with the veteran head coach, the two sides were far apart. Brooks did an admirable job in Washington. His roster was constantly injured (John Wall, specifically) or being turned over, yet Brooks found a way to develop Washington’s young players (Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura) while Bradley Beal developed into an All-Star and one of the NBA’s top scorers on Brooks’s watch. This season, it can be argued, represented some of Brooks’s finest work. The Wizards made the John Wall-Russell Westbrook swap just before training camp, were devastated by COVID issues in January, endured multiple long losing streaks … and still rallied in the final weeks of the season to make the playoffs. Brooks certainly leaves Washington with his credibility as one of the NBA’s top leaders and player development head coaches.

LeBron James rips the NBA

With injuries racking up, James took to social media to express his displeasure over the NBA’s schedule this season.

“They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season,” James wrote on Twitter. “I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”

In a statement to multiple media outlets, NBA spokesman Mike Bass disputed James’s claims. “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons,” Bass said. “While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.”

Couple of things here. James’s frustration isn’t solely aimed at the NBA. I’m told James’s relationship with top officials in the players union—including Chris Paul, a longtime friend—has become frayed. After last season, which for the Lakers concluded in mid-October, James was under the impression that the following season wouldn’t begin until January, and the Lakers star was irritated by the late December start, sources familiar with James’s thinking told SI. James wanted a longer break. He believed players needed a longer break. And he was probably right. They didn’t get it, and part of James blames the union for it. His public blasting of the NBA’s decision to hold an All-Star game last February—a decision negotiated with the union and one advocated for by Paul—is further evidence of that.

As for James’s beef with the NBA, remember—the relationship between the league and its players is a partnership. Basketball-related revenue is split 50-50. It’s true, the NBA wanted to squeeze in a 72-game schedule in order to satisfy its television contracts. It projected a difference of $500 million in total revenue between starting the season in late December versus early January. And, yes, the league absolutely wanted to end the season before the Olympics.

But players—James, specifically—could have publicly pushed back. James is, unequivocally, the most powerful player in the NBA. If he didn’t want to start the season in December, it’s impossible to believe he couldn’t have stopped it. But that would have cost players money. A lot of money. And judging by the union’s decision to agree to a December start, the vast majority of players didn’t want to do that.

James’s frustration is understandable. Star players in these playoffs are dropping like flies. James himself is out of them in part because Anthony Davis went down with a groin injury. But the players didn’t have a 72-game season dictated to them. They agreed to it. And if James felt strongly about starting the season later, the time to voice that opinion was before the season, not as it is winding down.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba History#Suns#Covid#Mavs#Gm#Clippers#Athletic#Acl#La#The Zion Era Pelicans#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAbasketballnews.com

Reacting to a wild NBA news day: Kawhi, CP3, firings, LaMelo

Wednesday was one of the wildest NBA news days in recent memory. Before noon Eastern Time, we learned that two All-NBA players will be out indefinitely, two head coaches and a general manager have been fired, plus there was an award annoucement. If you missed it, here’s a recap of...
NBAava360.com

George Karl breaks down Clippers - Jazz, Kawhi's impact & Donovan Mitchell's skills | NBA | THE HERD

Former NBA head coach George Karl joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more playoff action and drama, including the Los Angeles Clippers - Utah Jazz series and whether Kawhi Leonard can lead his team to victory. Hear what Karl has to say about Kawhi as a player and teammate, Donovan Mitchell's combo-guard skills and Chris Paul as an MVP candidate. He also gives the Philadelphia 76ers offseason suggestions with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and discusses whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Breaking Down Game 6 of the 2013 Finals w/ Chris Bosh | The Open Floor Podcast: SI's NBA Show

On a special edition of Open Floor, Rohan and two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh dive deep into one of Chris’s favorite games from his career: Game 6 of the 2013 Finals. They discuss Tim Duncan’s brilliance, the pressure facing the Heat’s Big Three, how much the NBA has changed since and much more. Rohan also asks Chris about his new book, Letters to a Young Athlete.
NBAwschronicle.com

Injuries continue to mount in NBA Playoffs

All-star level players in the NBA continue to drop like flies during these playoffs. I am not sure if it’s the condensed season schedule, if it was the shortened offseason, or if it’s just plain coincidence, but one thing is for sure and that is these injuries have to be a concern for the league.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Villain to Villain: Trae Young Has Caught the Attention of Reggie Miller

The story of this year’s NBA playoffs has been the ascent of Trae Young. The 22-year-old has his Hawks three wins away from the NBA Finals. A trip to the Finals would mark the franchise’s first since John F. Kennedy was U.S. president in 1961 and the Hawks were located in St. Louis. The team has the second-longest finals drought in the league, but Young is poised to rewrite history, which has caught the attention of Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miler.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Alex Caruso's arrest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested this past Tuesday for two misdemeanor charges involving possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Lakers fan favorite apparently tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, with an a herb grinder that contained marijuana. He was subsequently apprehended by Texas A&M police.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Coach Phil Handy Says Kawhi Leonard Is Cut From The Same Cloth As Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan

Kawhi Leonard received huge praise from former coach Phil Handy, who put him at the same level as probably the three greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has earned the love and respect of NBA fans thanks to his personality and competitiveness. He may not be the loudest or flashiest player of all but Kawhi has that killer mentality that not everybody has.
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: LA Clippers X-factor Reggie Jackson stepping up with Kawhi Leonard out

The Clippers have overcome two 2-0 deficits so far this postseason, becoming the first franchise in NBA history to do so, and they'll have to have a third up their sleeve if they're going to advance to the NBA Finals. Without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, who has helped fill that production alongside Paul George to keep LA's season going? X-factor Reggie Jackson.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Chris Paul probable for Game 3, Kawhi Leonard listed as out

Barring an unforeseen setback, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul plans to make his return to postseason action for Game 3 on Thursday of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. 1 day ago – via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports. Paul underwent a...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Magic Johnson says Lakers should play Anthony Davis at center, move LeBron James off-ball next season

Magic Johnson signed LeBron James when he was president of the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he left before the trade was consummated, he laid the groundwork for the Lakers to acquire Anthony Davis as well. Johnson resigned in 2019, but the Lakers won the championship behind James and Davis in 2020. Still, after a first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns, Johnson explained on ESPN’s KJZ that he would use the two superstars differently (h/t Ron Gutterman of Laker Nation).
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard OUT For Game 3 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, while Chris Paul is probable to return. While Chris Haynes previously stated that Kawhi Leonard would be day-to-day, there's just no chance that Kawhi could return by Game 3. Sources told AllClippers that Kawhi was dealing with an ACL sprain, and the Clippers just don't have enough time for a Kawhi return. Leonard was injured in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz after Joe Ingles collided with him, but didn't start rehabbing until right before Game 5.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Bosh’s brutally honest take on LeBron James, Heat Big 3 vs Kevin Durant, Nets Big 3

The Brooklyn Nets trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving might be this era’s most dominant Big 3 iteration, but when talking about the originators of this very concept, you cannot not talk about the Miami Heat Big 3. For his part, however, Chris Bosh seems to believe that his trifecta with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami would not have stood a chance against Brooklyn’s current Big 3.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: Mavs Hiring Jason Kidd as Next Head Coach

The Mavericks have reached an agreement with Jason Kidd to make him their next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Kidd, who had two stints with the franchise during his nearly two-decade playing career, has been an assistant coach with the Lakers since 2019. He previously was the head coach of the Nets and Bucks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green fires LeBron James, Lakers warning that should scare the West

The Los Angeles Lakers may be down 3-2 against the Phoenix Suns, but Draymond Green wants to remind everyone: never ever count LeBron James out. After predicting that the Brooklyn Nets will come out of the East and head to the NBA Finals, Green continued his bold prediction and claimed in an AMA session with Bleacher Report that he doesn’t see LeBron’s Purple and Gold losing to any team in the West.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in history; Ben Simmons fake trades flying

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. It's worth noting that this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.