Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Parks and Recreation to co-host Summer Feeding Kickoff on June 21

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fVxS_0aWnLJIu00

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is joining forces with Lee County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to host a Summer Feeding Kickoff event at Paul Sanborn Park, 2310 SE 3rd Street, on Monday, June 21. Free nutritious lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. to children and youth age 18 and under as part of the Summer BreakSpot Program.

The Summer BreakSpot Program is federally funded under the USDA and administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Participating sites provide nutritionally balanced meals to children and youth during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. Meals are offered at no cost and there are no income or registration requirements.

The kickoff event will feature the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Fun-Mobile that will be on site until 1 p.m. for free games and activities. Food will be served to children from the School District’s new lunch truck.

Free lunches for children and youth will continue throughout the summer at Paul Sanborn Park each weekday from June 21 through July 28. Lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and free recreational activities will be offered until 1 p.m. by the Cape Coral Fun-Mobile.

For more information or to find other locations offering free lunches for children and youth, text “FoodFL” to 877-877, dial 2-1-1 when schools begin releasing for the summer break, or visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org/

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Coral#Summer Vacation#Recreation Fun Mobile#The Cape Coral Fun Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Migraine Awareness Month

According to Miles for Migraine, about 36 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine. The nonprofit organization supports patients and caregivers. It also works to raise funding for fellowship research to help alleviate the headache medicine doctor shortage in the country.