It was a rather ugly day around the farm, but there were still some big performances from Atlanta Braves prospects to talk about. Jesse Franklin stayed absolutely scorching hot with another home run in Rome, and he wasn’t the only one to go deep with Vaughn Grissom putting one out for his second home run of the year. Mississippi was led to a win by another strong offensive day from Braden Shewmake and a shutout performance by Nolan Kingham.