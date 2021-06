We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray with the Box 3 of Black Clover, the continuation of the adventures of the Black Bulls. At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Box 3 on Blu-Ray of the Japanese animated series Black Clover, in an edition with a rigid cardboard box that covers the amaray box, with a reversible cover with a poster and with additional content, both in the two discs and in physical format, which includes the 12 episodes of the third part of the series, that is, from chapter 28 to 39 of the anime; which includes the Nean saga in Blu-Ray format, as well as an exclusive 36-page booklet, which adds information and anecdotes about the series.