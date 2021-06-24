Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Joel Embiid (37 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns61S_0aWmvfkB00

Joel Embiid (37 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/16/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (knee) available for Game 6 on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers catcher Joel Embiid (knee) is available for Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play in a win-or-go-home game 6 against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.2 minutes against Atlanta. Embiid's Game...
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series. On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen...
NBAESPN

Bothered by ailing knee, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid fades in second half as Atlanta Hawks rally to tie series

ATLANTA -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks went from historical comparisons to the "Big Dipper" -- Wilt Chamberlain -- to a big oh-fer in the second half of Monday's 103-100 loss that tied things up 2-2. Embiid went 0-for-12 in the second half, accounting for the most attempts without a make in a playoff game in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks are coming off a 103-100 win over the 76ers in game four to even up the series at 2-2 while the 76ers will need to bounce back from the three-point loss in Atlanta in their last game. Philadelphia is playing with a banged-up Joel Embiid and it looks like he will continue to play injured but the question is, how long can that last until he’s hurting the Sixers and not helping.
NBAnetworthynewz.com

Which Version of Joel Embiid Will Philadelphia Get the Rest of the Way vs. Hawks

No one has established a direct link between this season’s condensed schedule and a rash of injuries to big-name players, but it’s tough to ignore the possibility. And, given his history and recent right knee injury, it’s fair to wonder if the quick turnarounds are starting to wear on Joel Embiid, who shot 4-of-20 (including 0-of-12 in the second half) in a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
NBAFOX Sports

Social media reacts to Philadelphia 76ers' collapse in Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks

As the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read 109-106 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks, one couldn't help but ponder the following question: Was this more about Atlanta's improbable comeback victory or Philadelphia's stunning collapse?. Trae Young poured in a game-high 39 points and John Collins posted another double-double...
NBACBS Sports

Joel Embiid, Sixers try to avoid elimination in Game 6 vs. Hawks

The resilient Atlanta Hawks have overcome 18- and 26-point deficits in the past two games to push the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers to the brink of elimination in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The fifth-seeded Hawks will look to provide one final shove and advance to the conference finals for the...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Erase 26-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 5

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Unhappy With Refs After Game 6 vs. Hawks

Friday's Game 6 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks wasn't a pretty one. That's especially true for the Sixers, who got themselves into foul trouble in the first quarter of the game. Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris played just four minutes in the first quarter as he...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Joel Embiid's Career Could Be on the Line in Series vs. Hawks

Rob Parker: “You’re walking on eggshells with Embiid. He’s always on the ground, he’s always grabbing something, your playoff hopes are up in smoke every 15 minutes because you don’t know what is going to happen. If I were the Sixers and there was a situation where I could move from underneath him I might. I would have to seriously consider it because I don’t know if he’s going to be healthy enough, or be around to help them win a championship. I think it’s a major issue. It drives you crazy because you just don’t know… If they wind up losing this series I would consider it.”
NBANBC Sports

Joel Embiid makes strong promise for Game 7 vs. Hawks

You never know where the playoffs will take you. Joel Embiid didn't have his best game in Game 6 as the Sixers fought to stay in the playoffs against the Hawks, but enough of his teammates stepped up when called upon and now the series returns to Philly for Game 7 in this unexpectedly difficult battle with Atlanta.