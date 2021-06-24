Philadelphia 76ers | Joel Embiid (37 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks are coming off a 103-100 win over the 76ers in game four to even up the series at 2-2 while the 76ers will need to bounce back from the three-point loss in Atlanta in their last game. Philadelphia is playing with a banged-up Joel Embiid and it looks like he will continue to play injured but the question is, how long can that last until he’s hurting the Sixers and not helping.