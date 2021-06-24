Houston Astros | Jose Altuve's leadoff home run

The Houston Astros have just swept the Texas Rangers for the SECOND TIME this season and Jose Altuve has made history along the way. He became the first player to follow a walk-off grand slam with a leadoff homer in the next game. Jose wasn't done yet either, for bonus points, he homered a second time in last night's game. Altuve's batting average has risen to.294 and has 15 home runs and 36 RBI'S thanks to his recent power surge. Keep in mind that Altuve is registering these numbers in the leadoff spot in the batting rotation. The Houston Astros bats are on fire right now and the Astros are finding their offensive groove. This is awesome considering the news about Bregman.