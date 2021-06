If you’re a ballplayer in the major leagues, chances are that you’re aware of what your role on the team that you’re playing for is. It may not always be the most glamorous role on the roster, but if you’re on said roster, trust that it is for a specific reason. In the case of Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White, his role has been integral, not only to the big club, but to the entire Rangers organization. White has been one of those journeymen that you’ll hear about over the course of a season. The type of player who rarely sees a full season in the majors. He’s also the type of player that no team can do without. Here is a look at Eli White’s journey in 2021.