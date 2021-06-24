Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Houston Astros | Eli White's second home run

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Eli White hits his second home run of the game to right field to cut the Rangers' deficit to 6-4 in the 7th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

#Rangers
Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. White will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Astros. Jason Martin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project White for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
Rangers' Eli White: Creates lone run in loss

White went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Oakland. He generated the Rangers' lone run when he was hit by a pitch, took two bases on a wild pitch, then came home on Willie Calhoun's groundout. White slotted into the five hole for the first time this season, an indication of manager Chris Woodward's confidence in him after he started eight straight games and went 11-for-30 with three home runs and eight runs scored during that stretch. "He just looks really good right now," Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, when discussing White's approach. "I want to reward these guys, but it's more of a consistency thing than just saying 'Hey, you had a good game, go hit fifth.' His at-bat quality was good when he didn't get hits. He's pressuring opposing pitchers. That's what we're looking for." White, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on May 13 with a .127 batting average, appears to have a stable home in Texas' starting lineup. He's been a different hitter since rejoining the Rangers, something he attributed to regaining his confidence while in the minors.
Eli White’s Journey in 2021

If you’re a ballplayer in the major leagues, chances are that you’re aware of what your role on the team that you’re playing for is. It may not always be the most glamorous role on the roster, but if you’re on said roster, trust that it is for a specific reason. In the case of Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White, his role has been integral, not only to the big club, but to the entire Rangers organization. White has been one of those journeymen that you’ll hear about over the course of a season. The type of player who rarely sees a full season in the majors. He’s also the type of player that no team can do without. Here is a look at Eli White’s journey in 2021.
Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (+125) Houston (-156) Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros (38-28, 2nd in AL West) host the Chicago White Sox (42-25, 1st in AL Central) at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The White Sox open this game at +125 while the Astros are priced at -156. The O/U opens at 9. The starting pitchers are Dylan Cease and Jose Urquidy.
1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info.
LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Chicago. The Astros are 23-13 on their home turf. Houston...
Cease (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings, taking the loss to the Astros on Thursday. Cease dug the White Sox an early hole, allowing the first three batters he faced to score on a Michael Brantley home run. In addition, he failed to make it through the fourth inning after five of the six batters he faced in the frame reached safely before he was finally relieved. The line from Thursday's start was nearly identical to his June 1 outing against Cleveland, when he took his last loss. The 25-year-old still has strong numbers through 14 starts, with a 3.99 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in 70 innings.
Dallas Keuchel chatted with Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve before Thursday’s game at Minute Maid Park. Later that evening, the pitcher watched from the Chicago White Sox dugout as a tribute in his honor played on the video board. When it concluded, Keuchel stepped out, tipped his cap and waved while the crowd gave him a nice ovation. Keuchel spent the first seven seasons of his ...
White went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Wednesday in a loss to the Astros. White put the Rangers on the board with a solo shot in the third inning, then launched another solo homer in the seventh. The long balls were the first of his major-league career after going without a homer over 129 plate appearances entering the contest. White has never hit more than 14 homers in a season in the minors, so he isn't likely to become a sudden power threat despite the big game Wednesday.