MLB Game Highlights

Cleveland Indians | Orioles vs. Indians Highlights - Ramírez, Hernandez lead Indians to 8-7 win

 5 days ago

Ramírez, Hernandez lead Indians to 8-7 win

#Orioles
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles lineup vs. Indians (updated)

The Orioles recalled Dean Kremer from Triple-A Norfolk to make tonight’s start in Cleveland. Reliever Travis Lakins Sr. was optioned yesterday. Kremer is 0-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 1.658 WHIP in nine games. His last appearance was May 25 in Minnesota, when he allowed five runs and six hits with three walks in four innings.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Indians extend Orioles' road woes, win 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6)...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Indians' big 4th inning boosts Tribe to 7-2 win over Orioles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - Tuesday night’s game at Progressive Field saw the Cleveland Indians hit double digits at the plate and on the mound. The Tribe recorded 10 hits and launched a five-run 4th inning, and the pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts to stamp a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the second of Cleveland’s four-game homestand.
MLBohionewstime.com

Aaron Civale wins MLB-best 10 games, Indians beat Orioles 8-7

José Ramirez returned home, drove in three runs, and Caesar Hernandez added a two-run triple. Cleveland — Aaron Civale becomes the first pitcher with 10 wins this season, Cleveland Indians beat Orioles 8-7, Jose Ramirez returns home, drives three runs and loses 18 Baltimore games in a row I stretched it out.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Indians offense leads way in win over Orioles

CLEVELAND — The rotation is in tatters, without two of its top three pitchers, including ace Shane Bieber, but if the Indians swing the bats like they did Tuesday night at Progressive Field, it won’t matter. Scoring five times in the fourth inning, Cleveland slugged its way past Baltimore 7-2...
MLBorlandoecho.com

Indians go for series win against reeling Orioles

At the moment, Aaron Civale is the rock of the Cleveland Indians' piecemeal starting rotation. Looking for a third straight winning decision Wednesday night, Civale aims to be more effective against Baltimore than the last time he faced an Orioles' club that's mired in a franchise-record 17-gameroad losing streak. With...
MLBbettingpros.com

Indians look for home sweep of the Orioles

The Cleveland Indians have won the first three games of their home series against the Baltimore Orioles, and look to finish the four-game sweep as big home favorites today. The Indians are -150 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Baltimore has lost 18 consecutive road games, which is the worst in franchise history and is just four behind the longest road losing streak in MLB history that the Diamondbacks tied last night. The Orioles have lost seven straight games and are 7-29 in their last 36. Their last win on the road came on May 5th when John Means threw a no-hitter against the Mariners. Cleveland has won five of their last six games overall, and are 7-1 in their last eight home games. Today's pitching matchup is Baltimore's Jorge Lopez (2-7, 5.64 ERA) against Cleveland's Eli Morgan (0-1, 20.25 ERA).
MLBVindy.com

Civale, Indians hold off Orioles

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. Cesar Hernandez had a two-run triple and Ramirez had two...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Indians smack four homers in win over Orioles

June 18 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians pounced all over the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff in their latest victory, with four players homering to cap off a four-game sweep in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez, Bobby Bradley, Eddie Rosario and Yu Chang each went deep in the 10-3 win Thursday at Progressive...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Not starting Thursday

Hernandez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles. Hernandez will get a breather after he went 3-for-10 with a triple, five runs and two RBI across the last three games. Ernie Clement will start at second base and bat ninth.
MLBRed Reporter

Muller stymies Reds, Acuña Jr. homers in 4-0 Atlanta victory

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Scott Heineman got a hit. Mike Freeman did, too. The rest of the Cincinnati Reds did not. The Top of the 3rd saw the MVP-caliber duo from Atlanta do their dirty work against Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Ronald Acuña, Jr. belted a double into CF that plated Guillermo Heredia, and Acuña Jr. scored a batter later on a ribbie single off the bat of Freddie Freeman. Reds trailed, 2-0.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Skidding Cardinals turn to Adam Wainwright vs. Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will seek continued top-of-the-order production when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals again Saturday. Adam Frazier, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds drove the offense as the Pirates won the first two games of this four-game series at Busch Stadium. In the 8-2 victoryThursday, those three hitters combined...