NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Seth Curry (36 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9LHa_0aWmCf8U00

Seth Curry (36 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/16/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Seth Curry
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s six-word response to Sixers guard Seth Curry going off vs. Hawks

Well, if the Philadelphia 76ers manage to force a Game 7, they will have to thank Seth Curry. The brother of Stephen Curry is absolutely going off against the Hawks after a historic performance two nights ago. Seth has 19 points midway through the third quarter while going a ridiculous 5 for 7 from downtown. His impressive performance for the Sixers drew a perfect response from Steph on Twitter.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBANY Daily News

Seth Curry, Tobias Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks to force Game 7

ATLANTA — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young’s 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday night...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Scores 36 points against Atlanta

Curry notched 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Curry ended just one point shy of tying his career-best scoring output and was one of the Sixers' best players on a night where two of their biggest offensive weapons, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, combined for only 12 points while going 4-for-15 from the field. These scoring exploits aren't new for Curry, though, as the sharpshooting guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six playoff appearances.
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAfantasypros.com

Seth Curry drops 17 points in Game 4 loss to the Hawks

Seth Curry scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and one block over 35 minutes of play en route to a 103-100 loss to Atlanta. Fantasy Impact:. Curry had his most efficient night shooting the ball in Monday's loss to...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Picks: 76ers vs Hawks Prediction, Odds (June 14)

The 76ers won Game 3 in Atlanta, 127-111. Joel Embiid is playing super, providing the difference on the court. The Hawks’ defense isn’t looking well at all, and they can’t adjust to the foul criteria. 76ers vs Hawks Schedule. Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia. When: Monday, May 14, 7:30pm...
NBAFOX Sports

Social media reacts to Philadelphia 76ers' collapse in Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks

As the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read 109-106 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks, one couldn't help but ponder the following question: Was this more about Atlanta's improbable comeback victory or Philadelphia's stunning collapse?. Trae Young poured in a game-high 39 points and John Collins posted another double-double...
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBAdebatepost.com

The Location Of The Atlanta Hawks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Among The Greatest Comebacks In NBA Playoffs History | NBA.com Argentina | The Official Site Of The NBA

Atlanta Hawks lost 70-44 in the stadium of Philadelphia 76ers with just over nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center, one of the league’s best-atmospheric stadiums, had previously been a boiler as a fifth game in the Playoffs in a series that is tied 2-2 and Joel Embiid, the star of the locals, warranted it. , enjoyed scoring a 24-point double-double in the first half.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs 76ers, Seth Curry Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Seth Curry O/U 13.5 Points vs. Hawks. The 76ers were bit by...
NBABoston Globe

Atlanta Hawks rally from 26 points down to stun 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Sixers, anchored by Seth Curry's 3-point barrage, fend off Hawks, force Game 7

Both Eastern Conference second-round series will go the distance. The 76ers, coming off a collapse of epic proportion in Game 5, lived to see another day, stealing Game 6 in Atlanta Friday night on the strength of 24 points from Seth Curry, who lit it up from long range with six three-pointers on nine attempts. Trailing by four at the break, Philadelphia came out firing in the second half, opening the third quarter on a furious 14-0 run. As they’ve done all series, the Hawks made Philly sweat, trimming the Sixers’ lead to one with 1:59 remaining. But this time, Doc Rivers’ team didn’t fold, surviving Atlanta’s late charge in a thoroughly entertaining 104-99 victory.