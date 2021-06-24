Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Trae Young (39 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Trae Young (39 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 06/16/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAthecomeback.com

Trae Young, Hawks erase 26-point deficit to stun 76ers in Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks made an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5. Or, the Philadelphia 76ers had an embarrassing collapse to lose 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. Philadelphia led by as many as 26 points and took an 18-point lead into...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 9.5 Assists vs. 76ers. Just when you thought the...
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Trae Young Is Officially A Superstar

Coming out of the 2018 NBA Draft, the biggest story on everyone's mind was the massive trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks had the third overall pick in the draft, although the Dallas Mavericks had their sights set on Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic. There was no guarantee that Doncic was going to be a star while he made a name for himself in Europe as opposed to the NCAA. Regardless, the Mavericks knew what they wanted and in the end, they got it, as the Hawks gave them the third overall pick in exchange for the fifth overall pick and a selection in 2019. With the aforementioned fifth pick, the Hawks took Trae Young out of Oklahoma.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When, where, how to watch former Oklahoma star Trae Young in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers

Former Oklahoma star Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks are preparing to battle the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday night. The Hawks have been one of the surprise teams of the season coming from largely low expectations to gain the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and then defeating the New York Knicks on five games in the first round.
NBACBS Sports

Trae Young, Hawks happy to be home for Game 3 vs. Bucks

Trae Young might play in the backcourt, but he will be the center of attention Sunday night when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at 1-1, and Young's performance in each game has dictated Atlanta's outcome. He...