Philadelphia 76ers | Trae Young (39 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Coming out of the 2018 NBA Draft, the biggest story on everyone's mind was the massive trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks had the third overall pick in the draft, although the Dallas Mavericks had their sights set on Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic. There was no guarantee that Doncic was going to be a star while he made a name for himself in Europe as opposed to the NCAA. Regardless, the Mavericks knew what they wanted and in the end, they got it, as the Hawks gave them the third overall pick in exchange for the fifth overall pick and a selection in 2019. With the aforementioned fifth pick, the Hawks took Trae Young out of Oklahoma.