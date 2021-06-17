Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Sounding off on Somerset solar

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzwXc_0aWlp52900
Scott Donaldson, left, resident and Barker volunteer firefighter, said the solar farm on the former coal burning plant was a good idea and much better than wind-powered turbines on Lake Ontario. He attended an open house at the Barker Fire Hall and spoke to Chris Wentlent (right) about the 1,000-acre solar project. Photo by Benjamin Joe

SOMERSET — Applied Energy Services (AES) held two open houses Wednesday afternoon and evening to get a feel for the community’s mood in regard to a 1,000-acre solar farm on the site of the former Somerset Coal Power Plant.

While some of the residents who attended were sold on the introduction of the renewable energy technology in a place they described as being otherwise useless, there were still citizens and families that felt the project was merely another money-grab by a rich corporation, which would leave Somerset and Niagara County holding the bag when the bill came.

Richard Ray, a neighbor of the property, said that he’d already endured a pitch for a coal-burning plant and wasn’t impressed with what he was being shown now.

“They promised us the sun, the moon, the stars and then some, and you know what? Twenty years down the road, they’re tearing the thing down, because politics got in the way,” Ray said. “What do I think about this? I think it’s (expletive).”

The open house was the first contact that many of the residents had with AES. Mike Farrell, director of development for AES said that everybody he’d spoken to had an immense amount of knowledge on the subject, partly because they had a coal-burning energy plant in their backyard for years, and partly from having dealt with other renewable energy projects, namely, the Apex wind turbines proposed along Lake Ontario.

“I don’t like the windmills, anything but those 600-foot windmills. Nobody wants them,” Scott Donaldson said, and noted that the solar panels were different. He said that the place was a perfect match because the coal power plant had made the soil unfarmable.

“I like it,” he said. “This place here where they are going to put them, they can’t farm anything here. They wrecked it for that. The coal plant wrecked it. So what are you going to do with it? Let it sit there?”

Farrell noted that the siting process his company was going through, the 94-c siting process with the Office of Renewable Energy Siting calling the shots, did not require anything like what AES was doing hosting an open house, but was something that the company would like to continue while adhering to the regulations that were once the law of the land in Article 10, the former siting process. He said that it was important to notify the community of any plans for their town.

“I think our goal was really more to listen than talk, this is like us coming out. Like, ‘Here’s the project, what do you think?’ “ Farrell said. “We only talked to the (town) board a couple of weeks ago. This is our first real opportunity to talk to any residents, because of Covid and everything else. I think everyone has some very fair questions about the project.”

Shawn Foti, who is running for county legislature, also attended and said the deal breaker may be the parcels of land south of Route 18 that are zoned as agriculture, but fall under the ownership of Beowulf Energy and would be filled with solar arrays as well.

“I mentioned it to them that there’s a lot of pushback south of 18,” Foti said. “I think if they keep it under the footprint of the original operating plant, there’d be a little less negativity towards it.”

