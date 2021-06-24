Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by John Collins

Collins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Collins might have needed 15 shots just to reach the 14-point threshold, but he still supplied value with his first double-double of the current postseason run. His scoring figures have been inconsistent and he has scored over 15 points in just two of his last five contests, but he's looked decent in a secondary role in the Hawks' offense thus far. He's averaging 14.1 points per game in the playoffs.