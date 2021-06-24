Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Lou Williams

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.