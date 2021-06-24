Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Lou Williams

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Lou Williams

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Lou Williams
#Pointer
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Atlanta Hawks rally from 26-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 76ers and take 3-2 lead

The Atlanta Hawks looked finished. Leading by 26 points during the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers appeared in cruise control. Perhaps sensing a 3-2 series lead was within their grasp, the Sixers offence went to sleep, setting the scene for a remarkable comeback. Atlanta outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth period, silencing the crowd to pick up the 109-106 victory.
NBAYardbarker

Lou Williams wins on and off the court

At 34-years-old, Lou Williams may not be the three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner that he once was, but last night, he was arguably the #1 reason the Hawks were able to manufacture a 26-point comeback on the road to put them one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

The old Lou Williams has emerged, enough to put the Sixers in a serious hole

Jun. 18—During this year's playoffs, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams had been out of character, a player blending in, trying to go with the flow, a veteran watching as the young franchise player led the way. Ever since he started his career, going directly from South Gwinnett High in Snellville,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Lou Williams should not play until after the half

The Atlanta Hawks have an incredible resource in Lou Williams. He is “instant offense” when he hits the floor, except he has struggled prior to halftime. In the series, Williams is shooting the ball at 41.3 percent from the floor, averaging 3.3 points per game in the first half. Williams...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lou Williams Praises Terance Mann Following Epic Performance

Terance Mann's heroics on Friday night helped propel the Los Angeles Clippers to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. The team was down 25 points to the Utah Jazz at one point during the contest and while many thought this would be an insurmountable lead, the Clippers proved everyone wrong, as Mann scored a whopping 39 points, while only missing six shots total.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Can Lou Williams have an impact on the Eastern Conference Finals?

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks had a rare bad game from Trae Young in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. This situation was tailor-made for Lou Williams to come in and take the game over but he was not able to do this due to the Bucks suffocating defense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lou Williams Says He Tried To Recruit Kevin Durant To Clippers In 2019

Kevin Durant finished a 3-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors in 2019, leaving the Bay as a 2x NBA champion and 2x Finals MVP. It was an entertaining offseason for the player, but it seemed like he had made his mind up long before that summer. On the first...
NBAgranthshala.com

How Old Is NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and How Many Children Does He Have With Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden sends stern warning to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after taking down Celtics

The dust hasn’t even settled on the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round victory over the Boston Celtics and James Harden already has his eyes set on the challenge ahead. After the Nets impressively took down the Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday to clinch the series, Harden made it abundantly clear in his postgame interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on his mind (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN):
NBAgruntstuff.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs the biggest contract in NBA history

(CNN) – Milwaukee can breathe simpler. NBA famous person Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed on Tuesday to signal a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is for $ 228.2 million and is the largest in NBA history, reviews Shams Charania of .. Together with the final remaining 12 months...