Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Lou Williams

The Atlanta Hawks looked finished. Leading by 26 points during the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers appeared in cruise control. Perhaps sensing a 3-2 series lead was within their grasp, the Sixers offence went to sleep, setting the scene for a remarkable comeback. Atlanta outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth period, silencing the crowd to pick up the 109-106 victory.
At 34-years-old, Lou Williams may not be the three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner that he once was, but last night, he was arguably the #1 reason the Hawks were able to manufacture a 26-point comeback on the road to put them one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Atlanta Hawks made some really good moves over the offseason, to date the only failed one is the signing of Kris Dunn. While the signing of Rajon Rondo could have been a failure, the Hawks managed to pull the iron out of the fire by trading Rondo for Lou Williams.
As a citizen of Atlanta as well as a hired gun for its NBA team, Lou Williams knows too well that his city routinely falls on the wrong side of great, stirring games like the one Wednesday night. But, lo, this time it was the Hawks mounting the improbable comeback,...
Jun. 18—During this year's playoffs, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams had been out of character, a player blending in, trying to go with the flow, a veteran watching as the young franchise player led the way. Ever since he started his career, going directly from South Gwinnett High in Snellville,...
The Atlanta Hawks have an incredible resource in Lou Williams. He is “instant offense” when he hits the floor, except he has struggled prior to halftime. In the series, Williams is shooting the ball at 41.3 percent from the floor, averaging 3.3 points per game in the first half. Williams...
Terance Mann's heroics on Friday night helped propel the Los Angeles Clippers to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. The team was down 25 points to the Utah Jazz at one point during the contest and while many thought this would be an insurmountable lead, the Clippers proved everyone wrong, as Mann scored a whopping 39 points, while only missing six shots total.
Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks had a rare bad game from Trae Young in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. This situation was tailor-made for Lou Williams to come in and take the game over but he was not able to do this due to the Bucks suffocating defense.
Kevin Durant finished a 3-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors in 2019, leaving the Bay as a 2x NBA champion and 2x Finals MVP. It was an entertaining offseason for the player, but it seemed like he had made his mind up long before that summer. On the first...
The Atlanta Hawks dropped Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks and are now down 2-1 in the series. They weren’t the same team after Trae Young injured his ankle toward the end of the third quarter. The Hawks will have to make adjustments as they head into Game 4. Bucks...
Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.
An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on his metaphorical back and carried them to a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. At one point in the game, the Bucks held a 17-point lead over the Nets and looked primed for a blowout. Unfortunately, Milwaukee made some poor decisions and Kevin Durant took advantage.
The dust hasn’t even settled on the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round victory over the Boston Celtics and James Harden already has his eyes set on the challenge ahead. After the Nets impressively took down the Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday to clinch the series, Harden made it abundantly clear in his postgame interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on his mind (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN):
After going at it like two titans, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a heartfelt moment following the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series. They gave everything they had to lead their teams to the next series, with the Bucks having the last laugh at the Barclays Center. A lot was said...
(CNN) – Milwaukee can breathe simpler. NBA famous person Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed on Tuesday to signal a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is for $ 228.2 million and is the largest in NBA history, reviews Shams Charania of .. Together with the final remaining 12 months...
Barkley was Barkley’s friend on the Rockets, and that was a tumultuous one. Scottie Pippen attacked Charles Barkley, his former teammate, in an interview where their time with the Houston Rockets was discussed. Pippen started to disagree about what it meant to be great in basketball. In an interview with...