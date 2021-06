Ellenbecker was on the mound again for the second game of the night against the visiting Redhawks. Going the distance once again, she finished off the Redhawks in 78 pitches and struck out seven batters. She went without a walk, but gave up six hits. North Tama (0-13) was consistently able to get the bat on the ball — but when the Redhawks got runners on base, they were unable to gather enough momentum to get runs across the plate. The closest the Redhawks got was in the top of the first, when North Tama had runners on second and third with one out. The Trojans got out of the inning without any damage.