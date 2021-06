Though it’s not his first career multi-homer effort—he got there first in a scorching-hot September 2020—Ryan Mountcastle‘s three homers and four hits on Saturday were both career-highs, and are just the latest part of a June in which the rookie corner player has looked the part of a future franchise cornerstone, blasting pitchers for a 1.187 OPS with 7 dingers and 19 RBI over just 15 games for the month, and that includes an 0-for-10 stretch right in the middle of it.