Cleveland Indians | Amed Rosario's RBI single

The Indians shortstop Amed Rosario is putting together a quiet All-Star season. Who would’ve thought that in April, we’d be talking about Amed Rosario possibly being an All-Star and representing the Indians? Granted, he’s not going to be in the top three of fan votes at his position (fan votes need to end), but he could still get on the roster other ways, namely by being selected by coaches and peers or as a write-in selection.