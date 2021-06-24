New York Mets | Robert Stock K's Villar

The New York Mets listed Jonathan Villar as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Villar will bat leadoff and play third base, while Luis Guillorme moves to second base and Jose Peraza moves to the bench. Villar is projected to score 9.9 fantasy points...
Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. The Mets spent $341 million on a star who hasn’t hit, they don't provide run support for their star pitcher, they traded away their best prospect—and they might make the playoffs anyway. At 33–25, they lead the National League East. Better yet, they might just be for real.
Villar (personal) will lead off and play third base Monday against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Villar missed Sunday's game against the Padres due to a personal matter. He's back after just a one-game absence and will look to continue a three-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-12 with a homer and two doubles.
An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors. "We had an MRI taken on him and ran it through two doctors just to have a second opinion, as well, and both doctors had the same prognosis from the imaging: It just shows as a normal shoulder a pitcher would have and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch Thursday.
Cubs bullpen workload takes center stage vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs bullpen has been one of their greatest strengths in the early months of the 2021 season. But it’s also been leaned on heavily enough that it could be one overtaxed week away from becoming...
NEW YORK --Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed because of coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday night's outing...
Another wave of injuries has crashed into the already battered roster of the Mets, but the positive thing is that tests have come back positive thus far. Manager Luis Rojas addressed reporters Wednesday afternoon and revealed the positive signs that a trifecta of MRIs to players that left games earlier this week all appear to have positive news.
Mets' Jonathan Villar left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves after hitting a double down the right field line in the sixth inning. Villar grimaced rounding first and then exited the game, as Jose Peraza came in to pinch-run for him. The infielder is batting .246 with...
The Mets returned a key lineup piece Monday but now could be without another. Jonathan Villar is the latest concern, after he left the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Braves in Game 2 of a doubleheader with right calf discomfort. Villar doubled in the sixth inning and was slow pulling into second base. Jose Peraza replaced him as a pinch runner. Villar will be evaluated on a daily basis, according to manager Luis Rojas.
Villar exited Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta with right calf tightness and will be further evaluated Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The utility man departed after pulling into second base with a double in the sixth inning. Villar will get looked at again Tuesday, at which point the Mets should be able to get a grasp on the severity of the issue.
Villar left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta in the sixth inning with an undisclosed injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports. The infielder was checked on by the team's trainer after hitting a double in the bottom of the sixth inning and ultimately departed. It's not clear what is bothering Villar at this point, though it's worth noting he missed time in early June with a hamstring issue. Jose Peraza replaced him as the pinch runner and figures to stay in the game at third base.
Villar (calf) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus Atlanta. Villar left Game 2 of Monday's twin bill with tightness in his right calf, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. Luis Guillorme will start at the hot corner Tuesday for New York.
NEW YORK -- The Mets got some mixed injury news during the day Tuesday. But the news worsened at night. Right-hander Marcus Stroman left his start against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, the team said. Stroman threw just 21 pitches in one scoreless inning before being removed. That...
The New York Mets are blessed to have Jacob deGrom, who’s been nothing but sensational for them — especially in the 2021 MLB season. But is his insane overall performance on the mound this season a guarantee that he’ll have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2022 season? For the Mets’ big boss, Steve Cohen, it’s a conversation that can be had at a later time. per Anthony DiComo of the MLB .com.
For the second time in a week, the Mets appear to have avoided anything major after a starting pitcher left a game early due to injury. Marcus Stroman, who exited Tuesday’s game in the second inning due to left hip soreness, received clean MRI results on Wednesday, according to manager Luis Rojas.
In between games of their doubleheader against the Phillies this evening at Citi Field, the Mets placed infielder Jonathan Villar on the injured list with a right calf strain and recalled Travis Blankenhorn from Triple-A Syracuse. Villar has been nothing short of fantastic for the Mets in a utility role...
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was the bearer of good news on Friday regarding the status of the No. 2 starter in his team's rotation. Right-hander Marcus Stroman, who exited his last outing after one inning with hip soreness, is expected to make his next start. Although Stroman is...
NEW YORK — By the middle of his outing, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics, essentially making him a two-pitch pitcher. “Jake is human, right?” New York manager Luis Rojas said. “So, these things are going to happen.”. A less-dominant version of deGrom gave...