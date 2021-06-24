New York Mets | Anthony Rizzo's solo homer

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. It's the third homer in the last six games for the first baseman, giving him eight long balls on the year. Rizzo has found his stroke at the plate in June, slashing .286/.327/.531 with 11 RBI in 13 games as he looks to erase a sluggish start to the season.
Anthony Rizzo just missed a home run in the first inning off Jacob deGrom, flying out deep to the warning track. Rizzo didn’t miss in his second AB, this time off Mets’ reliever Reid-Foley after deGrom had to exit with an injury.
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. Rizzo is quietly getting going at the plate, as he now has nine home runs, 31 RBI and an .809 OPS this season. He's hit four of those long balls this month already, so while his overall numbers aren't jumping off the page compared to his usual standards, the slugging first baseman should produce good stats for fantasy managers the rest of the way.
Atlanta Braves closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the nightcap’s seventh inning but escaped for his 14th save in a 1-0 win. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer, and Ian Anderson became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Indians. Rizzo will head to the bench after Kris Bryant was moved to first base and Jake Marisnick was picked as Tuesday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season,...
A less-dominant version of Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season, but his team rallied after he exited, New York beating Philadelphia, 4-3, on Saturday on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. DeGrom’s bid to break R.A. Dickey’s team shutout mark...
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rizzo will man first base after Kris Bryant was moved to third and Patrick Wisdom was sent to the bench. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Walker Buehler, our models project Rizzo to...
Anthony Rizzo recently stated that he wouldn’t be getting the covid vaccine. Afterwards, people were curious about his family life and wife, Emily. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple. What did Anthony Rizzo say about the covid vaccine?. On Friday 11 June, Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo...
The Chicago Cubs did not list Anthony Rizzo as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rizzo will take a seat Monday as Jason Heyward takes over in right field and bats fifth. Kris Bryant will play first base. Rizzo is projected to make 323 more plate appearances...
Rizzo was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to left lower back tightness, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Rizzo went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Sunday's contest, and he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first baseman has dealt with back issues in recent seasons, and he missed six games at the end of May due to back stiffness. It's not yet clear whether his most recent injury will force him to miss additional time.
NEW YORK — On Opening Day next season, the Mets will unveil a statue of Tom Seaver at Citi Field. It will be the latest and greatest reminder of The Franchise, someone whose legacy will always be adored and celebrated around here. Among Seaver's greatest accomplishments: The 10 consecutive strikeouts...
Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned a 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.