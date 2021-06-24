Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

 4 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAFanSided

How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he’s quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Here’s the cold-blooded answer Trae Young gave for shimmying before his 3

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young explained why he shimmied before hitting a 3-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Atlanta Hawks are now three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. This game will forever be known as “The Trae Young Show,” as the guard dropped 48 points on the Bucks for the victory. But everyone remembers one shot that resulted in three of those 48 points.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 9.5 Assists vs. 76ers. Just when you thought the...
NBAthecomeback.com

Trae Young, Hawks erase 26-point deficit to stun 76ers in Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks made an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5. Or, the Philadelphia 76ers had an embarrassing collapse to lose 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. Philadelphia led by as many as 26 points and took an 18-point lead into...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Atlanta Hawks rally from 26-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 76ers and take 3-2 lead

The Atlanta Hawks looked finished. Leading by 26 points during the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers appeared in cruise control. Perhaps sensing a 3-2 series lead was within their grasp, the Sixers offence went to sleep, setting the scene for a remarkable comeback. Atlanta outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth period, silencing the crowd to pick up the 109-106 victory.
NBAboxden.com

Trae Young is better than Luka

Wade won a ring before Lebron but no one was saying he was better than Bron in 2007. Trae has to win a ring and I’ll rate him above Luka but I would still believe Luka is the better player with the higher ceiling. I think Luka is better, but...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Hawks Edge Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 7; Will Face Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.