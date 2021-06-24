Oakland Athletics | Bob Melvin on A's 8-4 win

The Oakland Athletics have exercised a club option in manager Bob Melvin's contract for the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Melvin, who will turn 60 in October, has been at the helm for the Athletics since midway through the 2011 season, when he replaced Bob Geren on an interim basis. In the decade since, the Athletics have posted a winning record in six of their nine full seasons. The A's have made the playoffs in each of those six seasons (though they were one-and-done on three occasions).
To say that the Oakland A’s value continuity would be considered a laughable statement. Players come and go, typically traded when they become too expensive. The likes Eric Chavez, who sign a long term extension to remain in Oakland, are few and far between. But that is not the case...
The longest-tenured manager in Major League Baseball will extend his time at the helm at least one more year. The Oakland A’s announced Tuesday they’ve picked up manager Bob Melvin’s club option for the 2022 season. A third of the way through his 11th season as the A’s skipper, the...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When the Oakland Athletics turned to Bob Melvin midway through the 2011 season they were seeking managerial stability. Melvin provided it and more with what he has done on the field and off and the respect he has gained from his players for being fair, personable and unafraid to take chances on youth.
Melvin would like to see Olson in 2021 Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. With the 2021 MLB All-Star Game looming, the Athletics have plenty of guys they could send to the festivities in Denver, Colo., but manager Bob Melvin said none of his players have expressed a desire to participate in the Home Run Derby.
The Oakland A’s will be without their leadoff hitter for a while, perhaps beyond the 10 days slated on the injured list. Mark Canha was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday and, after an MRI, was determined to have left hip tendinitis. “It’s going to be every bit of...
The Oakland A’s (40-27) won three out of four against the Kansas City Royals as both Matt Chapman and Matt Olson led the offense in the series. In what was a pitcher’s duel for six innings, the Athletics clung to a 1-0 lead behind Frankie Montas. On the mound, Montas...
The Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon to mark the team’s sixth-straight victory. Ramon Laureano made his return from the injured list for the A’s, hitting a home run. Laureano also dazzled on defense with a homer-robbing catch.
The Blue Jays sent seven pitchers to the mound but to no avail, as a triple play, timely hitting, and another Toronto bullpen meltdown gave the Yankees the 8-4 win over the Jays at Sahlen Field to complete the sweep. Buck Martinez and Pat Tabler have the audio highlights courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
OAKLAND – It didn’t take long for Ramón Laureano to make his presence felt in center field for the A’s on Wednesday. Laureano, playing his first game since May 27, robbed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton of a home run in the top of the fourth inning, timing his jump perfectly as he made a leaping catch over the wall on a long fly ball.
NEW YORK — The Yankees' offense has been unpredictable all season. Some games, their bats are quiet. Others, albeit far more rarely, they look closer to the mashing team they hoped to be when the season began. Saturday was one of the good days. The Yankees' bats woke up late,...
The Toledo Mud Hens used another big inning, a four-run third, to win its second game in a row. Toledo defeated the Memphis Redbirds in the series opener of a six-game set Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field, 8-4. Three Mud Hens — Grayson Greiner, Zack Short, and Jacob Robson...
Six-foot, 2-inch left-handed first baseman Mark Grace led Major League Baseball with hits in the 1990s (1,754), but he’s been overlooked in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Grace, born 57 years ago this week in North Carolina, not only wasn’t accepted in his first year of eligibility (2009), sportswriters...
Jun 25, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (55) gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports. Unless one happens to be Shohei Ohtani, absolutely nothing is...