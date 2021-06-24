Oakland Athletics | Bob Melvin on A's 8-4 win

The Oakland Athletics have exercised a club option in manager Bob Melvin's contract for the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Melvin, who will turn 60 in October, has been at the helm for the Athletics since midway through the 2011 season, when he replaced Bob Geren on an interim basis. In the decade since, the Athletics have posted a winning record in six of their nine full seasons. The A's have made the playoffs in each of those six seasons (though they were one-and-done on three occasions).