NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Seth Curry

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Seth Curry

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Steph Curry makes bold prediction for NBA Finals, Seth Curry

Steph makes bold prediction for NBA Finals and Seth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry's career has included more than a few storybook moments, including three NBA titles with his family in the stands to celebrate the achievement. Now, with Curry and the Warriors at home for the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s six-word response to Sixers guard Seth Curry going off vs. Hawks

Well, if the Philadelphia 76ers manage to force a Game 7, they will have to thank Seth Curry. The brother of Stephen Curry is absolutely going off against the Hawks after a historic performance two nights ago. Seth has 19 points midway through the third quarter while going a ridiculous 5 for 7 from downtown. His impressive performance for the Sixers drew a perfect response from Steph on Twitter.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Steph Curry Speechless At Seth's Performance in Game 6

The Curry brothers have had a reversal of roles this postseason. After years of Steph Curry leading the Warriors to finals runs, it is Seth that is the last brother standing this year. This has turned the former MVP into a cheerleader for his younger brother. Heading into Friday's Game...
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Seth Curry Is Out, Luke Kennard Plays On

In Sunday’s Duke Brotherhood playoff action, Atlanta took Philly 103-96 and Phoenix knocked off the LA Clippers 120-114. Seth Curry shot 3-5 from three point range and hit 6-10 overall to finish with 16 in Philly’s loss. Cam Reddish is still not back for Atlanta but could conceivably be in the Hawks-Bucks series or possibly the Finals if the Hawks get there.
NBANY Daily News

Seth Curry, Tobias Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks to force Game 7

ATLANTA — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young’s 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday night...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Scores 36 points against Atlanta

Curry notched 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Curry ended just one point shy of tying his career-best scoring output and was one of the Sixers' best players on a night where two of their biggest offensive weapons, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, combined for only 12 points while going 4-for-15 from the field. These scoring exploits aren't new for Curry, though, as the sharpshooting guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six playoff appearances.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Seth Curry and the Loop Set, Part 2

Back in February, Doc Rivers spoke a little bit about a Sixers set called “loop,” which they typically use with Seth Curry. It’s a relatively common shooter action that his brother Steph sometimes ran in Golden State. Tony Parker was also a frequent looper in San Antonio. You’ve seen the...
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAfantasypros.com

Seth Curry drops 17 points in Game 4 loss to the Hawks

Seth Curry scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and one block over 35 minutes of play en route to a 103-100 loss to Atlanta. Fantasy Impact:. Curry had his most efficient night shooting the ball in Monday's loss to...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Atlanta Hawks rally from 26-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 76ers and take 3-2 lead

The Atlanta Hawks looked finished. Leading by 26 points during the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers appeared in cruise control. Perhaps sensing a 3-2 series lead was within their grasp, the Sixers offence went to sleep, setting the scene for a remarkable comeback. Atlanta outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth period, silencing the crowd to pick up the 109-106 victory.
NBAprosportsoutlook.com

Seth Curry’s Shooting is Exactly What Philly NEEDS to Survive

A dominant third quarter was enough to lift Philadelphia over Atlanta and force a Game 7. Trae Young had another impressive night with 34 points and 12 assists, but it wasn’t enough to top the Sixers, Philly had three players score 20+ points. Seth Curry nailed six deep balls, and both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were efficient on the night as well. Curry was 66.7% from beyond the arc, and his sharpshooting was a key factor in picking up the road win. The series will now head back to Philly for an enticing winner-take-all Game 7.
NBAfastphillysports.com

WHO NEEDS STEPH! SIXERS SETH CURRY GOES FOR 24, 2 AND 3

Seth Curry, who scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, hit six of his nine 3-point attempts and shot 8-for-14 overall in his 39 minutes. He also had three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Goes for 24 points in win

Curry delivered 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks. Curry has scored at least 20 points four times during the current series and has made at least five treys in each one of those 20-point performances as well, so his impact as a scorer has been huge for Philadelphia. He's averaging 21.8 points per game on the series while shooting a blistering 59.6 percent from deep.
NBAUSA Today

Daryl Morey saw improvement in Seth Curry in first Sixers season

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough ending to their 2020-21 season when they dropped Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but if there was one real bright spot outside of Joel Embiid, it was the play of Seth Curry. Curry, taking advantage of being a starter...