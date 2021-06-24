Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Ben Simmons

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Ben Simmons

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAFOX Sports

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers catching heat for 76ers' collapse

The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed is up against the ropes. After blowing an 18-point lead to lose Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers did one better (or worse) Wednesday night, gagging away a 26-point cushion to lose Game 5 109-106 at home. The reaction was swift...
FanSided

Ben Simmons post game interview is full of excuses for 76ers

As far as Philadelphia 76ers fans are concerned, Ben Simmons is to blame for their Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons doesn’t deserve all the hate, sure, but scoring just five points as arguably the second-best player on the losing side ought to get some scrutiny. Philly sports fans won’t let Simmons forget about Game 7 for quite some time, in part due to this decision to pass up a game-tying shot with just under three minutes remaining.
Yardbarker

76ers' Ben Simmons doubtful for Summer Olympics?

One can not blame Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons for taking a break from competitive basketball this summer. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Simmons is doubtful to play for Australia in the upcoming Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan, and will instead be "working on skill development" over the next several months. The 24-year-old produced some dreadful shooting performances during Philadelphia's second-round playoff series versus the Atlanta Hawks and blamed himself following Sunday's elimination loss.
NBAESPN

Philadelphia 76ers have plan to address Ben Simmons' shooting woes, Doc Rivers says

The idea that Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will spend the offseason improving his shooting stroke has become an annual discussion in Philadelphia. That certainly will be the case again this offseason, after Simmons melted down at the foul line -- and disappeared from Philadelphia's offense -- as the 76ers collapsed and bowed out of the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Takes Jab at Teammate Ben Simmons

Next >> News Article (Sports) NBA Highlights:... Embiid takes jab at Simmons ... Simmons, Embiid and Sixers choke in Game 7 ... -posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Phoenix Suns added All-Star guard Chris Paul this season. (Image Source: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today) NEW YORK – NBA team......More.
Fox Sports Radio

The 76ers Need to Move On From Ben Simmons

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to an all-time choke job by the 76ers as they lose Game 5 to the Hawks. The guys explain why the team needs to find a way to move Ben Simmons in the offseason, as it is clear that Simmons is not the right player for this system, despite his clear talent. The guys debate whether or not other teams would be willing to part with enough value to acquire Simmons.
What is the right spot for Ben Simmons?

Anywhere he can play a Draymond Green role. That other international pu**y y’all be gassing too needs to be a similar role with maybe a little more freedom to score but yea, n*ggas is gahbage. That other international player nighas on here was saying he was better than prime young...
76ers' Ben Simmons: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Simmons posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks. Simmons ended just one assist away from posting his second triple-double of the playoff run, and while he's surpassed the 20-point mark just once, he continues to deliver value across the board due to his contributions in other categories. It's safe to expect Simmons to be the third-best scoring player almost on a nightly basis for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, but he still represents a strong fantasy asset in all formats due to his versatility and capacity to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis.
Ben Simmons free-throw struggles see Philadelphia 76ers star make unwanted piece on NBA history

Ben Simmons' foul-shooting woes so far in the playoffs aren't just obvious. They're basically unprecedented. The Philadelphia guard is 22 for 67 from the line so far in this postseason. He's down to 32.8 percent after going 4-for-14 in Philadelphia's Game 5 loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night - and nobody in NBA playoff history, with that many attempts in single postseason, has ever been worse.
76ers’ Trade Plan For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was an unmitigated disaster in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 103-96 Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. With the season on the line and his team in desperate need of offensive help, he contributed a grand total of 5 points on 4 shots for the day. It...
Larry Brown Sports

76ers fans cheer Ben Simmons for making pregame warmup shots

The spotlight will be on Ben Simmons during Sunday’s Game 7. If there was any doubt about that, the pregame reception he got from his own fans in Philadelphia proves it. Simmons worked on his much-maligned free throw shooting during pregame warmups ahead of the Sixers’ decisive game against the Atlanta Hawks. Whenever he made one, the home fans could be heard offering some possibly tongue-in-cheek cheers.
76ers' Ben Simmons: Woeful from charity stripe

Simmons registered eight points (2-4 FG, 4-14 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Simmons ended just two points and one assist away from a double-double, but his offensive performance in this game left a lot to be desired -- he missed 10 of his 14 shots from the charity stripe and only a few more makes could've changed the outcome of this pivotal contest. Simmons has looked downright poor offensively during the series, as he's scored 11 or fewer points in three of the five contests so far.
Sports Illustrated

Why Did Ben Simmons Pass Up This Wide-Open Dunk?

It would be silly to blame one play with three and a half minutes left for the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Hawks, but Ben Simmons’s decision to pass up an easy dunk was emblematic of the series he had. With Philly's trailing 88–86, Simmons backed down Danilo Gallinari...
Ben Simmons was the scapegoat for the 76ers after Game 7 loss

Ben Simmons entered this season with no idea if he would end the year with the Philadelphia 76ers. New GM Daryl Morey made it clear he had interest in his former player James Harden as the superstar guard was forcing his way out of the Houston Rockets. The Sixers and Brooklyn Nets were vying for Harden, with the former reportedly building a package around Simmons and the later offering every possible draft pick and pick swap in their arsenal.