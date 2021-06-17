Cancel
Public Health

Fully-vaccinated Britons could be exempt from quarantine after amber list holiday, report says

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Fully vaccinated Britons could be allowed to skip quarantine when returning from amber list countries , it has been reported, in response to calls from the travel industry to follow similar policies in other countries.

Officials are considering proposals that could allow double-jabbed holidaymakers and business travellers to avoid the need for self-isolation on return, according to the Daily Telegraph .

It is understood testing would still be required. But the possibility of resuming normal life after returning could open up holidays to popular amber list countries such as Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.

At present, those arriving from green list nations are not required to self-isolate, while amber arrivals must quarantine at home for 10 days.

A government spokesperson said work has begun to “consider the role of vaccinations” for inbound travel following the continued success of the jab’s rollout.

“As set out in the Global Travel Taskforce, we are working with industry for a safe return to international travel, guided by one overwhelming priority, public health,” a spokesperson said.

“Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under constant review, and based on a range of health factors.

“Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel.”

Demand for air travel collapsed in March of last year when the UK went into lockdown in response to the crisis, with the government now under pressure to restart international travel by the battered tourism industry.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

