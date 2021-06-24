Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Kevin Cash on loss vs. White Sox

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Rays manager Kevin Cash discusses Ryan Yarbrough's start, facing Lucas Giolito, Manuel Margot's game-tying hit and more

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Ryan Yarbrough
Kevin Cash
Lucas Giolito
Manuel Margot
Ryan White
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLB
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLB

Report: White Sox eyeing Escobar, Frazier as potential trade targets

The Chicago White Sox are looking to the trade market to bolster their injury-depleted lineup, with Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier among their potential targets, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The White Sox recently lost second baseman Nick Madrigal for the season...
MLB
610 Sports Radio

2021 MLB Trade Deadline: 5 landing spots for Reds slugger Nick Castellanos

Don’t let Twitter fool you—Nick Castellanos is more than a meme. The Reds slugger finds himself in the midst of a career season, leading the National League in hits, doubles, batting average and total bases. A potent middle-of-the-lineup bat with power to all fields, Castellanos is the type of player who, under the right circumstances, could potentially swing a pennant race.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLB

Saturday's White Sox-Mariners game suspended

CHICAGO -- The remainder of Saturday’s game between the White Sox and the Mariners was suspended at approximately 4:40 p.m. CT due to an extended forecast of rain in Chicago. The contest will resume at 1:10 p.m. CT Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of the regularly scheduled series finale.
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Saturday Performance

FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck was trending on social media on Saturday night. The prominent announcer typically goes viral on fall Sundays thanks to the craziness of football fans. Buck is obviously a very good announcer, but due to the nature of his position – and the publicity that comes with it – he often faces criticism from various NFL fan bases that believe he’s biased against their respective teams.
MLB

The soaring Mariners beat the White Sox 9-3, and Torrance star Kikuchi

Posted: Posted June 26, 2021 / 0:50 am CDT / Has been updated: June 25, 2021 / 11:56 pm CDT. Chicago (AP) Yusei Kikuchi, who pitched on a damp and humid night in Chicago, delivered again. Japanese left-handed people can go anywhere these days. Kikuchi returned another Road Gem and...
MLB

Dallas Keuchel won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. The Chicago White Sox lefty will face his former team for the 1st time Sunday. ‘This place is always going to be home.’

Later that evening, the pitcher watched from the Chicago White Sox dugout as a tribute in his honor played on the video board. Keuchel spent the first seven seasons of his major-league career with the Astros. He’ll face them for the first time Sunday. “It’s going to be a little...
MLB

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 12th homer

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle. Grandal got the White Sox on the board in the second inning with his 12th long ball of the season. The 32-year-old served as the designated hitter Friday -- he's seen a slight majority of the playing time behind the dish, but the White Sox have preferred to keep his bat in the lineup when Zack Collins is the catcher. Grandal is slashing .175/.385/.419 with 30 RBI and 35 runs scored through 219 plate appearances.
MLB

Abreu, Moncada, Grandal are ASG finalists

CHICAGO -- White Sox first baseman José Abreu, third baseman Yoán Moncada and catcher Yasmani Grandal moved to Phase 2 of All-Star voting and have the chance to be voted into an American League starting slot for the 2021 All-Star Game. The top three vote-getters at each position (top nine...