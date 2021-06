Roberto Martinez is a man of his word. Before Euro 2020, he promised he would sit with ESPN to do a long interview. After Belgium booked their place in the round of 16 -- they face Portugal on Sunday (stream LIVE on ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET) -- we talked for more than half an hour in which he dissected his team and reflected on the very unique circumstances around this competition. He was smiling a lot too, because there is something special between the two of us mostly because of the rivalry between France and Belgium.