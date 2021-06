As the temperature heats up so does the offense at Coors Field. When you combine those factors with the fact that two struggling left handers were taking the mound, the explosive results should not have come as a surprise. This game saw a total of 15 runs scored on 24 total hits including the final one... A CHARLIE BLACKMON WALK-OFF to complete the sweep. It was a long hot game but it ended beautifully. Let’s break down what went down.