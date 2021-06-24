Milwaukee Brewers | Reds vs. Brewers Highlights - Barnhart, Mahle lead Reds to 2-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At a time when the Milwaukee Brewers are playing as well as just about any team in the majors, Cincinnati Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez is the one guy who has their number. Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Reds...
Lots of talk today about the MLB crackdown on foreign substances. Eno’s got you covered. Let’s talk about Joey Votto. First, read Wick’s piece on him from earlier today. If you’re going to give Jesse Winker a day off, it makes sense that it’s against a lefty. In that same vein, Aquino is back in the lineup, and Scott Heineman gets a start in CF. No Shogo.
MILWAUKEE, Wi (WSAU) — The Cincinnati Reds have won four straight and nine of their last 11 after topping the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Monday night at American Family Field. The Brewers had won 17 0f 21 entering the game but fell behind 4-2 after two innings and never score...
MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three...
Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs while Vladimir Gutierrez allowed just two runs over six innings as the charging Cincinnati Reds beat the host Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series between the two National League Central rivals. Leadoff hitter Jonathan India had three hits...
The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. It’s been admittedly easy to somewhat overlook Tyler Mahle. The fanfare surrounding other members of the Cincinnati Reds rotation the last two seasons, the emergence of several rookies on both sides of the ball this year, and the dynamic offensive duo of Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have largely dominated the discussions, and honestly, that might be just how Mahle wants it.
Two MLB matchups in the Midwest have caught our attention this Tuesday!. We’ll start with a look at the meeting between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers. Then we’ll move on and highlight the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati Reds (33-31) at Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE – In a battle between the back of the bullpens, the Cincinnati Reds outpitched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. How about this: The Reds earned a 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the first-place Brewers and they had as many errors as hits (two). They scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit via the automatic runner at second base, two hit batsmen, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter, but it all fell apart for Brad Boxberger (2-2) in the 10th.
MILWAUKEE -- — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of...
A pitching duel erupted in Milwaukee between the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Castillo tossed seven shutout innings and was matched by Brett Anderson before both teams handed the game off to the bullpen. It would go that way until extra-innings when the Reds bullpen – yes, the Reds bullpen – came out ahead, outlasting the Brewers bullpen as Cincinnati scored twice in the 10th to take the game and the series win.
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of...
The Cincinnati Reds will aim to match a season-best six-game streak Wednesday when they look to sweep the host Milwaukee Brewers in an afternoon matinee. After losing their season opener against St. Louis, the Reds ran off six straight wins. They can match that Wednesday as Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.56ERA) takes to the mound for Cincinnati while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25).
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a...
Behind Tyler Mahle and timely hitting the Cincinnati Reds swept the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. The win moved the Reds winning streak to six games and they are now 35-31 on the year. Final R H E. Cincinnati Reds (35-31) 2 6 0. Milwaukee Brewers (38-30) 1 5 0.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — At a time when the Milwaukee Brewers are playing as well as just about any team in the majors, Cincinnati Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez is the one guy who has their number. Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Reds...
Tyler Mahle matched a career high with 12 strikeouts while Tucker Barnhart drove in a fired-up Joey Votto with the go-ahead run as the surging Cincinnati Reds edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a second straight three-game series sweep. Lucas Sims worked around a one-out double from...
DENVER – An offense that has been missing in action for four consecutive games got its leadoff hitter back Friday. As expected, the Milwaukee Brewers activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the 10-day injured list, where he had been since June 4 with a strained left oblique. Wong was back atop the lineup for the second game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
It is difficult to find anybody who doesn’t enjoy a visit to San Diego, one of America’s prettiest and most preferred vacation destinations. Cross the Cincinnati Reds off that list, though, especially after their recent four-day visit added four losses to their record. They weren’t on vacation, though. It was...