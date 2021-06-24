Milwaukee Brewers | Reds vs. Brewers Highlights - Barnhart, Mahle lead Reds to 2-1 win over Brewers

A pitching duel erupted in Milwaukee between the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Castillo tossed seven shutout innings and was matched by Brett Anderson before both teams handed the game off to the bullpen. It would go that way until extra-innings when the Reds bullpen – yes, the Reds bullpen – came out ahead, outlasting the Brewers bullpen as Cincinnati scored twice in the 10th to take the game and the series win.