Kansas City Royals | Tigers vs. Royals Highlights - Castro, Skubal lead Tigers to 6-5 win vs. Royals

Thankfully the Royals have left the state of California and are back home as their divisional foe the Detroit Tigers come to town. Brad Keller toes the slab for the Royals who is looking for a comeback start after exiting in the sixth inning against the Angels allowing 5 runs. Though he has had a disappointing season thus far for the “ace” of the staff, Keller has been much better of late. He has a 4.22 ERA in 49 innings over his last nine starts with 46 strikeouts and 20 walks.
The Tigers pitching staff is gassed. They certainly aren’t alone in this, as pitchers seem to be going down at an unusually high rate of late. Unfortunately, it is a problem that doesn’t have a whole lot of potential answers in the Tigers farm system right now. What would really help, is strong outings from their two prized young starters, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, to help get the bullpen some rest while still taking this series with a least one win in the next two games.
Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. It was the Tigers’ first sweep in Kansas City since 2014. The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas...
Adalberto Mondesi was activated from the 10-day injured list before the Kansas City Royals' Tuesday game, though he didn't appear in the contest. He was standing in the on-deck circle when the last out was made in the Royals' 4-3 loss to the visiting Detroit Tigers. The plan was to...
For the third game in a row, the Detroit Tigers relied heavily on their bullpen. Starter Jose Urena couldn't make it out of the second inning in Saturday's loss to the Chicago White Sox, and manager AJ Hinch implemented a scheduled bullpen game for Sunday's loss to the ChiSox in the series finale.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Soon enough, rookie Casey Mize is going to have his workload restricted. He’s already made six more starts and more than doubled his innings pitched from a year ago. But on Tuesday night, after the bullpen had eaten up 35 innings over the last five games,...
The Detroit Tigers scored 4 runs in the 1st inning and never trailed on the way to a 10-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Monday night. Royals manager Mike Matheny said they had their chances they were 1-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 baserunners. Hanser Alberto...
The Detroit Tigers are licking their wounds on the heels of a sweep at the hands of the division rival Chicago White Sox, and now they’re getting set to face another AL Central foe. The Tigers are in Kansas City to begin a three-game set against the Royals and will...
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-4, 3.44 ERA) vs. Royals LHP Mike Minor (5-3, 4.50 ERA). How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Monday's game: The Tigers opened...
The Kansas City Royals found themselves stuck in an self-perpetuating cycle of offensive futility in key moments on Monday night. At the same time, their starting pitcher seemingly paid for every mistake he made. The cumulative result wasn’t pretty. After the Royals placed left fielder Andrew Benintendi — one of...
The Kansas City Royals blew an early lead and lose 6-5 as they are swept by the Detroit Tigers for the second time this season. With tonight's loss, the Royals have dropped 11 of their last 12 games and have lost their sixth-straight game. Kansas City falls to 30-37 on...
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56 ERA)
