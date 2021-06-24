Kansas City Royals | Tigers vs. Royals Highlights - Castro, Skubal lead Tigers to 6-5 win vs. Royals

The Tigers pitching staff is gassed. They certainly aren’t alone in this, as pitchers seem to be going down at an unusually high rate of late. Unfortunately, it is a problem that doesn’t have a whole lot of potential answers in the Tigers farm system right now. What would really help, is strong outings from their two prized young starters, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, to help get the bullpen some rest while still taking this series with a least one win in the next two games.