MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Rays vs. White Sox Highlights - Yasmani Grandal walks it off in 10th in 8-7 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Yasmani Grandal walks it off in 10th in 8-7 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Yasmani Grandal
#Chicago White Sox Rays
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLBtheScore

Report: White Sox eyeing Escobar, Frazier as potential trade targets

The Chicago White Sox are looking to the trade market to bolster their injury-depleted lineup, with Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier among their potential targets, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The White Sox recently lost second baseman Nick Madrigal for the season...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

2021 MLB Trade Deadline: 5 landing spots for Reds slugger Nick Castellanos

Don’t let Twitter fool you—Nick Castellanos is more than a meme. The Reds slugger finds himself in the midst of a career season, leading the National League in hits, doubles, batting average and total bases. A potent middle-of-the-lineup bat with power to all fields, Castellanos is the type of player who, under the right circumstances, could potentially swing a pennant race.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Rays at White Sox

Tonight’s game will not be on national television, but it is certainly a marquee matchup. The Tampa Bay Rays (42-24) enter with MLB’s best record, while the White Sox (41-24) are No. 2, just a half-game behind. Tampa Bay leads Boston by three games in the AL East race, while Chicago leads Cleveland by 5 1⁄2 games in the AL Central. The South Siders’ lead in the AL Central is the largest among all division leaders.
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Rays vs. White Sox, Angels vs. A's

It’s a busy Monday for baseball with 12 games on the docket. We’ll highlight two matchups featuring our favorite wagers of the evening!. Let’s lead off with a look at the series opener between a pair of division leaders in the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. Then we’ll preview an AL West showdown between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland A’s.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Rays

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

In battle of AL heavyweights, Rays win first round vs. White Sox

Fresh off a three-game sweep over the lowly Tigers in Detroit over the weekend, the White Sox took a step up in class after returning to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night. "They're very, very impressive," Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the Tampa Bay Rays. "I actually think there are a lot of things that our two clubs have in common, about playing nine innings, giving a lot of priorities to defense and baserunning and taking at-bats the best you can, we both are pitching well.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB: White Sox walk off Rays

Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in bottom of the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay, 8-7, on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox,...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 7 White Sox 8 : Almost a great comeback

I have been watching the Rays for years, and I would swear that this team, across the years, plays terribly in weekday getaway games. These games always seem low energy; these are the games when you are just hoping not to get no-hit. I’m sure someone could fact check me...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox to 3-0 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0, on Tuesday night. Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced...