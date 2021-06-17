Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Osama Bin Laden’s niece trolls Biden with ‘Trump Won’ sign at Geneva summit

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IE4jX_0aWVrgT900

Hours before President Joe Biden met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, Osama Bin Laden ’s niece was outside waving a “Trump Won” flag.

Videos show Noor bin Ladin, 34, standing on a boat in Geneva Lake, Switzerland waving the banner. The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has expressed her support for Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.

In one of Ms bin Laden’s Instagram videos, she can be seen defiantly holding up the flag as officers on a Swiss police boat try to talk to her.

“You’re going to arrest me? If I don’t give you the signs, you’re going to arrest me?” she asks the officers. “Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and we’re not allowed here in Switzerland?”

In reality, Mr Trump lost the election to Mr Biden. Dozens of lawsuits by Mr Trump’s campaign failed to prove that the results were fraudulent.

In an interview she did later with the right-wing site InfoWars , Ms bin Laden said the police confiscated her signs.

“I thought we were living in a free country, but apparently not,” she said.

This is not the first time Ms bin Laden has publicly supported Mr Trump. In 2020, she endorsed the former president in an interview with the New York Post .

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said then. “He must be reelected ... It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilisation as a whole.”

Some time after Ms bin Laden’s protest, Mr Biden met with Mr Putin in Geneva to discuss various points of tension in US-Russian relations. Though there were no major breakthroughs, both leaders described the meeting as positive.

“I must tell you, the tone of the entire meeting, I guess it was a total of four hours, it was good,” Mr Biden said afterward.

“There has been no hostility,” Mr Putin said. “On the contrary, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit.”

No mention was made of Ms bin Laden’s flags.

The Independent

The Independent

158K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Russian#Swiss#Infowars#The New York Post#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Biden condemned Trump’s nepotism. So why are his aides’ relatives getting jobs?

President Biden has had harsh words for the Trump administration for its approach to government ethics, calling it “the most corrupt administration in modern history.” He promised to take a higher road, including pledging that his children would never “have offices in the White House” and professing a commitment to diversity in hiring. So it’s troubling that so many relatives of top Biden appointees are landing jobs in his administration.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The foreign policy crisis on Joe Biden's doorstep

(CNN) — The two top officials in Afghanistan are meeting Friday with President Joe Biden at a moment when much of their country is in danger of being swallowed up by the Taliban. The meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, comes after a report...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The remarkable party loyalty that propelled Joe Biden to the White House

It was very clear by about the middle of 2019 that the candidate who had the best shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination was named “whoever is most likely to defeat Donald Trump.” Over and over, both polling and conversations made clear that this was a critical priority for Democratic voters and, over and over, polling and conversations revealed that Joe Biden was believed to be that candidate. Lots of Democrats preferred people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but they were generally both comfortable with Biden and focused on booting Trump from office.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
POTUSWashington Post

Pence defends his Jan. 6 actions in speech that also likened Trump to Reagan

Former vice president Mike Pence on Thursday defended his actions on Jan. 6, telling a Republican crowd that it would have been unconstitutional to reject electoral votes already certified by the states, as former president Donald Trump had falsely suggested Pence had the power to do. In a speech Thursday...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The 2024 Republican sorting is picking up speed

There’s a spring in Republican steps, a revived interest among conservatives in politics. For they can see a path to victory in 2022 and 2024. This is a turnaround. After losing the presidency to Joe Biden and needlessly tossing away the Senate with Donald Trump’s wince-inducing interventions in Georgia’s runoff races, people on the Right shielded their eyes from the unpleasant glare of an all-blue Washington landscape.
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSWashington Times

Bill O’Reilly explains his Trump tour

Tickets are already on sale for “The History Tour: Donald Trump & Bill O’Reilly,” a four-city series featuring the former president and the veteran broadcaster set to take place in December. Ticket prices range from $106 to $7,506 according to Ticketmaster. “These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump's biggest political obstacle is Trump

Donald Trump is emerging from semi-hibernation and making his moves toward running in 2024. In doing so, Trump is showing that he is the same candidate who defeated the fumbling Hillary Clinton and also the same candidate who threw his re-election away to President Biden . As in 2016 and 2020 — and now for 2024 — Trump’s biggest obstacle to success is Trump.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...
POTUSWashington Post

Adam Schiff wants to ‘Trump-proof’ the White House. Will Biden agree?

Earlier this week, Rep. Adam B. Schiff told MSNBC that he plans to introduce new legislation that will safeguard against the sort of epic corruption that former president Donald Trump brought to, well, just about every area of government he laid his hands upon. And then, in a moment that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden nominates Cindy McCain as ambassador to the United Nations food agency

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Cindy McCain as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, elevating a longtime friend and Republican ally to an administration post. If confirmed by the Senate, McCain -- the widow of longtime Republican Sen....