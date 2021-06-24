Cancel
Chicago White Sox | José Abreu's two-run homer

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
José Abreu hits a long ball over the left-center-field fence to put the White Sox on the board with his 12th homer of the year

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBchatsports.com

Dallas Keuchel won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. The Chicago White Sox lefty will face his former team for the 1st time Sunday. ‘This place is always going to be home.’

Later that evening, the pitcher watched from the Chicago White Sox dugout as a tribute in his honor played on the video board. Keuchel spent the first seven seasons of his major-league career with the Astros. He’ll face them for the first time Sunday. “It’s going to be a little...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Plates two runs

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Tigers. Garcia is only hitting .244 with a .615 OPS on the season, but he made his presence felt after reaching base three times Sunday -- something he's accomplished just five times all season long. He's now posted back-to-back multi-hit games and has hit safely in three of Chicago's last four games.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Smacks third homer

Engel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays. Engel took Shane McClanahan deep in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season. Since making his debut on June 6, Engel has been on an unexpected power binge, with all three of his long balls coming in his last four starts. With Billy Hamilton (oblique) sidelined, Engel projects to continue getting regular playing time.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Extends hitting streak

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers. Abreu extended his hitting streak to four games, recording at least one extra-base hit in each one of those contests and tallying two or more knocks in all but one. While the power drought remains an issue with the reigning AL MVP, as he hasn't gone yard in 13 straight games, he's finding ways to supply value even if his overall numbers haven't been nearly as good as they've been in past seasons.
MLBMLB

Saturday's White Sox-Mariners game suspended

CHICAGO -- The remainder of Saturday’s game between the White Sox and the Mariners was suspended at approximately 4:40 p.m. CT due to an extended forecast of rain in Chicago. The contest will resume at 1:10 p.m. CT Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of the regularly scheduled series finale.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

2021 MLB Trade Deadline: 5 landing spots for Reds slugger Nick Castellanos

Don’t let Twitter fool you—Nick Castellanos is more than a meme. The Reds slugger finds himself in the midst of a career season, leading the National League in hits, doubles, batting average and total bases. A potent middle-of-the-lineup bat with power to all fields, Castellanos is the type of player who, under the right circumstances, could potentially swing a pennant race.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mariners beat White Sox behind two Luis Torrens homers

Luis Torrens smacked a pair of two-run home runs and Jake Fraley also hit a two-run shot to back 5 2/3 strong innings from Yusei Kikuchi and lift the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The Mariners led throughout, scoring first...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs three-run homer

Grandal went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Pirates. Grandal was not in the starting lineup -- Zack Collins got the start behind the plate -- but entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. He delivered on the opportunity, slugging his 11th home run of the season to temporarily give the White Sox the lead. Overall, Grandal has a 128 wRC+ across 211 plate appearances and has also chipped in 27 RBI and 34 runs scored.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

The soaring Mariners beat the White Sox 9-3, and Torrance star Kikuchi

Posted: Posted June 26, 2021 / 0:50 am CDT / Has been updated: June 25, 2021 / 11:56 pm CDT. Chicago (AP) Yusei Kikuchi, who pitched on a damp and humid night in Chicago, delivered again. Japanese left-handed people can go anywhere these days. Kikuchi returned another Road Gem and...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar

The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on the verge of acquiring versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so tweeted USA Today's Bob Nightengale late Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Allows homer in return

Ruiz (knee) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning during Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle. Ruiz hadn't pitched since June 19 due to right knee soreness. In his return, the right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Seattle's Jake Fraley in the sixth inning. Through 29.2 innings this year, Ruiz has a 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB. With just one hold on his stat sheet, the 26-year-old figures to remain in a low-leverage role going forward.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Funk Continues as Trade Seems More and More Necessary

Sox funk continues, trade seems more and more necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Home cookin' couldn't heat up the Chicago White Sox. After a 1-5 road trip through Houston and Pittsburgh, the South Siders returned to their namesake and found that a getaway-day win in Pennsylvania two days earlier didn't solve all their ills, the same old troubles staring them in the face.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jace Fry: Activated and optioned

Fry (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Fry has been out all year following offseason back surgery. He's looked good in 12 rehab appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 13 innings, but he'll remain in the minors for now while awaiting his next chance at the big-league level.