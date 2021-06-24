Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Kevin Kiermaier's RBI double

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTAgb_0aWVX2nQ00

Kevin Kiermaier hits a double into center field to cut the Rays' defecit to two runs in the 5th

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailyjournal.net

Alvarez’s RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox

HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet (2-3) with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Ryan Burr’s bold offseason prediction resurfaces

Ryan Burr made a bold proclamation on Twitter a few months ago. After his performance on Wednesday afternoon, he is taking the first steps to make it come true. When Tony La Russa called on Ryan Burr in the tenth inning of a tie game against the Tampa Bay Rays, many fans were scratching their heads. The Chicago White Sox still had Liam Hendriks available and the heart of Rays order was due up.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier in center field on Saturday night

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kiermaier will patrol center after Brett Phillips was rested against the Mariners. Our models project Kiermaier to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Doubles, scores in win

Gonzalez started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. Gonzalez made his first start after being called up Tuesday when the White Sox placed Adam Engel (hamstring) on the injured list. He was part of a makeshift outfield that included two players that didn't start the season in the majors (Gonzalez and Brian Goodwin) and a third who is a converted infielder (Jake Lamb). While the White Sox navigate multiple injuries in the outfield, there could be an opportunity for Gonzalez to seize regular at-bats, although his minor league track record suggests that is unlikely. He batted .195/.302/.341 in 96 plate appearances for Triple-A Charlotte prior to be being promoted.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jace Fry: Activated and optioned

Fry (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Fry has been out all year following offseason back surgery. He's looked good in 12 rehab appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 13 innings, but he'll remain in the minors for now while awaiting his next chance at the big-league level.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Crawford takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take...
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Shifts to first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners. Grandal caught the final the final six innings of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll move to first base after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in the nightcap.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Alex McRae: Outrighted off 40-man roster

McRae was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. McRae made a pair of major-league relief appearances in the first half of May, allowing one run in two innings of work. He's been pitching for Charlotte since getting set down in mid-May and will continue to do so, though he's now one step further from returning to the big leagues. The move clears a spot for Jace Fry (back) to return from the 60-day injured list.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: June 26

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out, 2-0, on the afternoon. The White Sox returned to the idea of names on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Opens game with scoreless outing

Burr threw two perfect innings as the opener in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Burr was impressive in his first start of the season, needing 27 pitches to roll through two clean innings. In 10.2 innings of work this season, the 27-year-old has allowed just one hit and has yet to give up a run. He has a win and a hold since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in late May.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Lamb hitting sixth in White Sox's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox utility-man Jake Lamb is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lamb will operate left field after Andrew Vaughn was rested on Saturday afternoon. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Lamb to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-White Sox series preview

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Lance...