MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Manuel Margot's game-tying double

 5 days ago

Manuel Margot scores Brett Phillips with a double in the 8th inning to tie the game at 7

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Manuel Margot
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot on Tampa Bay's bench Monday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Margot will grab a seat after playing right field and batting leadoff on Sunday. The Rays will start Brandon Lowe, Kevin Kiermaier, and Brett Phillips across the outfield for Monday's matchup. Lowe will bat leadoff.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Eyeing simulated game Friday

Kopech (hamstring) is expected to throw another bullpen Wednesday and a simulated game Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa said the team will "see where he's at" after Friday's simulated game. While the team hasn't yet given a date for his return, Kopech appears to be nearing that point as his throwing progression continues.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Doubles, scores in win

Gonzalez started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. Gonzalez made his first start after being called up Tuesday when the White Sox placed Adam Engel (hamstring) on the injured list. He was part of a makeshift outfield that included two players that didn't start the season in the majors (Gonzalez and Brian Goodwin) and a third who is a converted infielder (Jake Lamb). While the White Sox navigate multiple injuries in the outfield, there could be an opportunity for Gonzalez to seize regular at-bats, although his minor league track record suggests that is unlikely. He batted .195/.302/.341 in 96 plate appearances for Triple-A Charlotte prior to be being promoted.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jace Fry: Activated and optioned

Fry (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Fry has been out all year following offseason back surgery. He's looked good in 12 rehab appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 13 innings, but he'll remain in the minors for now while awaiting his next chance at the big-league level.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting in White Sox's Saturday matchup against Seattle

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Mercedes will handle designated hitting duties with Yasmani Grandal behind the plate and Zack Collins sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Mercedes to score 8.2 FanDuel points at...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Crawford takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox swept in a 4-game series by the Houston Astros in ‘a good old-fashioned butt-whooping’

Dallas Keuchel appreciated the nice ovation from the fans as he walked off the field Sunday in Houston. He only wished it would have happened a few innings later. Keuchel didn’t have the storybook return to Minute Maid Park he and the Chicago White Sox would have liked. Instead, the Sox wrapped up a nightmare of a series with a blowout loss. Keuchel didn’t get out of the third inning in his ...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Alex McRae: Outrighted off 40-man roster

McRae was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. McRae made a pair of major-league relief appearances in the first half of May, allowing one run in two innings of work. He's been pitching for Charlotte since getting set down in mid-May and will continue to do so, though he's now one step further from returning to the big leagues. The move clears a spot for Jace Fry (back) to return from the 60-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Starting second game

Burr will start Sunday's Game 2 against the Mariners, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Saturday's suspended game resulted in an impromptu doubleheader Sunday, and scheduled starter Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings when that contest was resumed. The White Sox will start Burr in what should be a bullpen game for the seven-inning affair Sunday afternoon.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting at first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 against the Mariners on Sunday. The 32-year-old caught the final six frames of Saturday's suspended contest early Sunday, and he'll shift to first base for the second game with Jose Abreu (knee) sitting out. Grandal went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run during Game 1.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Will relieve Lynn in suspended game

Keuchel will replace Lance Lynn when Saturday's suspended game resumes Sunday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Keuchel was originally slated to start Sunday, but with Saturday's game getting paused in the bottom of the third inning, he'll technically serve as a long reliever for Lance Lynn. With just six innings remaining in the contest, Keuchel could finish the game if he's efficient. The White Sox have not announced who will start the seven-inning game later Sunday.