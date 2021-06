Previous game: Clippers 5, Mud Hens 4, Tuesday at Huntington Park. Recap: Connor Marabell doubled home Gavin Collins in the bottom of the ninth inning for Columbus' seventh win in eight games. Ryan Lavarnway opened the inning with a double, and Collins then entered as a pinch-runner. Marabell, who was 2-for-3 in the game, followed with the game-winner. Clippers second baseman Andres Gimenez was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Justin Garza (1-0) pitched a hitless 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to get the win. Columbus trailed 4-1 in the sixth inning.