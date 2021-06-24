Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

St. Louis Cardinals | Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights - Oviedo allows no runs, Molina walks it off in 1-0 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Oviedo allows no runs, Molina walks it off in 1-0 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

St. Louis Cardinals
Miami Marlins
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Richard Rodriguez is a trade target

The St. Louis Cardinals upcoming series against the Pirates could provide a look at trade candidates, with Richard Rodriguez being among them. If the St. Louis Cardinals are buyers at the deadline, which is no longer the certainty everyone thought, they need help in all parts of the roster. Rotation. Offense. Bullpen. You name it, the Cardinals need it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals come up golden in sweep of Miami Marlins

After getting swept by the Cubs, it was good to come home and see the St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Marlins. Everything came up gold for the St. Louis Cardinals in their three-game set with the Miami Marlins. The Cards won 4-2 on Monday, had a walk-off winner 2-1 on Tuesday and they completed the sweep with a 1-0 victory Wednesday.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Miami Marlins

Starting Monday, June 14 at 7:15pm and ending Thursday, June 16 at 1:15 pm the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins for three games. The Cardinals have... woof. They are 2-9 in June and 2-11 since all the unpleasantness began. During their skid they have fallen from first to fourth in the National League Central and six games out of first place. It has been ugly. The Marlins have played pretty well in their last few series. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are coming off series wins against the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves. They will be looking to continue their winning ways and the Cardinals need to rebound and get back to .500. Should (please) be fun!
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+115) St. Louis (-147) Busch Stadium is the venue where Kwang Hyun Kim and the St. Louis Cardinals (32-33, 4th in NL Central) will take on the Miami Marlins (29-36, 4th in NL East) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Marlins coming in at +115 and the Cardinals are at -147. The O/U is set at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Trevor Rogers and Kwang Hyun Kim.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Johan Oviedo might be the rotation option the St. Louis Cardinals need

St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a hero for their rotation. On Sunday, Johan Oviedo looked like exactly what they need. With the St. Louis Cardinals rotation in tatters, the organization has needed their internal options to step up. The return of Kwang-hyun Kim helped steady things on Tuesday night, but the emergence of right-hander Johan Oviedo could stabilize things and launch it to a new level once Jack Flaherty returns in early August.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Paul Goldschmidt droves in both runs as Cardinals edge Marlins 2-1

Paul Goldschmidt drove home both runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. Goldschmidt hit a RBI single in the sixth inning and the game-winner homer off reliever Yimi Garcia (3-5) in the ninth as the Cardinals won consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Molina's RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 to sweep the season series. Molina's eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its...
MLBorlandoecho.com

Yadier Molina's walk-off single allows Cardinals to blank Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered the walk-off RBI single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season with just six runs allowed. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while allowing...
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins vs. Cardinals Series Preview

The Miami Marlins are on the road again and will play three games against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Monday night. Then they’ll have an off day, play three games in Chicago, then return home. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen. Probable Pitchers. Recent...
MLBi70sports.com

Molina’s Walk-Off Single Secures Cards Sweep Over Marlins

(St. Louis, MO) — Yadier Molina’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth secured the Cardinals 1-0 win and a series sweep over the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Molina is asks if it takes a certain approach to come up in such situations. Johan Oviedo tossed seven shutout innings...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Shines in no-decision

Oviedo struck out four and allowed six hits in seven shutout innings, not factoring into the decision of Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Marlins. Wednesday was by far the righty's best start of the season to date. Not only did Oviedo yield fewer than two runs for the first time since his April 11 season debut, he also recorded more than 15 outs for the first time in 2021. The 23-year-old was incredibly efficient as well, walking nobody and requiring just 87 pitches to get through the seven frames. Oviedo is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Tigers.
SportsSouthwest Daily News

Photos: Cardinals 1, Marlins 0

A bottom-of-the-ninth RBI single by Yadier Molina sealed the fate of the Miami Marlins in the Cardinals' 1-0 victory at Busch Stadium, giving Johan Oviedo his first win. Photos by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-disapatch.com.
MLBMiami Herald

Sandy Alcantara throws a gem, but Marlins offense shut down in walk-off loss to Cardinals

Sandy Alcantara wasn’t trying to overthink it. His goal in the decisive at-bat in the ninth inning was simple: Get a ground ball, one that could result in an inning-ending double play and force extra innings, and do everything in his power to give the Miami Marlins one more chance against the St. Louis Cardinals in their series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBbettingpros.com

Cardinals’ Oviedo looks for first win against the Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo is still looking for his first Major League win through eight appearances this season, and has a chance to get it in tonight’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Betting Impact:. The Cardinals are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. St....
SportsPosted by
Audacy

SPECIAL ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKET DEAL FOR JULY SERIES VS GIANTS

92.9 FM ESPN and the Saint Louis Cardinals are proud to offer Memphis and Mid-South Cardinal fans a special 2021 ticket deal!. WHEN THE CARDINALS HOST THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS. JUST $25 DOLLARS ALL WEEKEND LONG. FRIDAY AND SUNDAY ARE FIELD BOX TICKETS AND. SATURDAY ARE LOGE TICKETS. FOR DETAILS,...