10 Great Restaurants and Bars in Florida

The Tampa Bay area has a plethora of fantastic restaurants for all types of cuisines, whether you're looking for a great place to take someone on a special date or meal out with family and friends.

Our Tampa Bay area restaurants range from the upscale to the family-favourite friendly, and there are plenty of chains to satisfy everyone (hey, we're a big chain town after all).

Whether you are looking for the best ribs in town or the best sushi roll around, or just want to find a great restaurant that serves up the best burgers in the area, there is sure to be something here for you.

If you have a restaurant that you think should be included in this list, let us know about it! Basically, if it is a chain, a place in Tampa Bay and/or serves breakfast/lunch/dinner, then it's on here somewhere.

Here we go!

Tripadvisor.com

1. Harry's Seafood Bar and Grille

Harry's is by far the best restaurant in Tampa and it's not even close. It has a wonderful atmosphere, great music, and amazing food. They have a huge menu with everything from sushi to gator tail. The fact that this place is BYOB really makes it a great place to come get some food without breaking the bank.

Tripadvisor.com

2. Bern's Steak House

Bern's is the place to go if you love a great steak dinner. They have an amazing wine selection and the food is second to none. The menu contains hundreds of different offerings, but the best thing about Bern's is that they always have a cooking class going until midnight on Saturday. You can just show up and take the class or make a reservation.

3. The Fort Harrison Hotel

This is a wonderful hotel restaurant located in downtown Tampa. Everything about this place is top-notch. The service, the ambience, the food and drinks.....everything! They have a wonderful bar that serves great drinks and some of the best martinis in Tampa.

4. Tuscana Ristorante

If you're looking for a place where you can get amazing Italian food, pick up a take-out to go, or order it to your table, then this is the place for you. They have all kinds of pizza and pasta options on their menu, but you know what they are really famous for? Their breadsticks.

5. Sushi 51

This is one of Tampa Bay's best sushi restaurants. They have a great atmosphere, great service, and some very unique offerings on the menu. They also have a wonderful bar with great drink specials.

6. Shakespeare's Grille

Shakespeare's Grille is a local favourite among sports fans who live in the area and it is no wonder why.

Shakespeare's is the place to go for all of your sports needs. They have amazing food, wonderful drink specials, and a great staff that will take good care of you. They also have a fantastic atmosphere and serve some of the best drinks in Tampa Bay.

Tripadvisor.com

7. La Teresita and El Pub

La Teresita is a great local restaurant in Tampa that serves authentic Cuban cuisine. They have a wonderful atmosphere and some great drink specials. The staff are very friendly, too! It's also the place to go for live music in Tampa on Friday nights!

La Teresita is located next to El Pub, which is another one of Tampa's local favourites. El Pub has great food, great drinks, and a wonderful atmosphere.

8. The Getaway Grill

The Getaway Grill is a great place to go for both lunch and dinner. They have wonderful food, an amazing bar, and a wonderful atmosphere. They have some of the best services in town and there are more TVs there than any restaurant I have ever been to.

9. Sam Fox Bar

Sam Fox Bar is located inside of the Renaissance Hotel and it is one of the premier destinations for classy nightlife in Tampa Bay. This is a great spot for a martini and some delicious food or to just simply hang out with friends and have a good time.

Tripadvisor.com

10. The Marriott Harbour Lake Club

The Marriott Harbour Lake Club is located on the waterfront in Downtown Tampa and it is one of the most beautiful spots to have a drink and watch the sunset. It has an amazing lounge and a great beachfront location in addition to being attached to the Marriott Waterside hotel.