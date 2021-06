Who: Two grandparents, a mom and her 4-year-old son. When: Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. “It’s called DRIFTING, Mom.” Don’t get caught calling it “go-karting” like I did. Boy, did I feel old when my 4-year-old son, Duke, corrected me. For geriatric millennials like me who are unfamiliar with this new trend in indoor racing, I’d liken it to live-action Mario Kart, but without the shooting turtle shells part.