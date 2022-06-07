2023 Polestar 3

From the June 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Car and Driver started testing vehicles' acceleration way back in the 1950s, but it took us a decade to stop. That is, to measure the distance needed to stop. We initially conducted brake tests at 80 mph, but in the early 1970s, we settled on 70 mph. Back then, braking distances averaged around 200 feet, serious fade occurred regularly, and automakers had yet to implement anti-lock technology to optimize the braking force at each contact patch. Today's hardware makes fade rare in our standard six-stop routine. And last year the average stopping distance shrunk to 168 feet, even as tested curb weights have ballooned by nearly 50 percent in the past five decades to almost 4400 pounds. Performance-oriented vehicles do even better and often cluster around 150 feet from 70 mph. To further challenge those vehicles' fortified brakes, we've started doing three stops from 100 mph in addition to the 70-mph bogey. Kinetic energy swells with the square of speed, so a stop from 100 mph takes more than double the energy as from 70, making this a challenging test that should create more than a few feet of separation among results.

