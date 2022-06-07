ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Polestar 3

By Eric Stafford
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribed as an "aerodynamic performance electric SUV," the 2023 Polestar 3 will join the growing number of new electric automobiles with high aspirations. Although Polestar has only teased a single image of its newest model, its streamlined roofline, prominent fenders, and dramatic wheel arches have us smitten. We're told it'll boast...

www.caranddriver.com

CAR AND DRIVER

1998 Chevy Corvette Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• We chose this 1998 Chevrolet Corvette as today's favorite Bring a Trailer auction. • It's a particularly nice example with just 20,000 miles and a nice blue exterior color. • It's currently bidding at just over $10,000 with six days left until the auction ends on Wednesday, June 15.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Tesla Gets Indonesia Invite To Set Up Massive EV Factory: Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has reportedly received an invite from Indonesia to add to its list of growing factories across the world. What Happened: Indonesia has asked Tesla to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant near Batang Regence in the Central Java province, Teslarati reported, citing Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister.
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Prototype Drive: 2023 BMW M2 Promises More of a Good Thing

The goodness of the BMW M2 as a largely unfiltered driver's car has earned it a spot among the M brand's greatest hits. Much of its behind-the-wheel joy has spilled over to the newly redesigned 2-series, particularly the brawnier-than-ever M240i model. But where does that leave the next-generation M2? We still don't know a ton about that car, but BMW invited us to drive prototypes around Austria's 2.6-mile Salzburgring racetrack to learn more.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Power and Money

Cadillac has done to the Escalade something it should have done nearly two decades ago: give its full-size SUV the V treatment. Admittedly, the ethos of the American luxury brand's performance arm has become somewhat muddled in recent years, what with the V lineup now split between tamer V-badged models and full-on V Blackwing high-performance variants, such as the 10Best-winning CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. But there's nothing confusing about the new 2023 Escalade-V. Its mission is one of power and prestige.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Ezra Dyer: The Circle of Bronco

From the June 2022 issue of Car and Driver. I sold my Bronco. I'm sorry I didn't let you know, but vehicles of this caliber rarely change hands in public. Frankly, the idea of the unwashed masses slobbering over such a singular machine at Pebble or Amelia fills me with revulsion. So I sold it to my friend Dave. The transaction price remains undisclosed, but it was a sum characterized by Dave's wife as "way too much" and by mine as "Didn't you spend more than that?"
ACCIDENTS
CAR AND DRIVER

Elana Scherr: Out of Stock, Out of Mind

From the June 2022 issue of Car and Driver. There was a time when "chip shortage" meant the party was running low on Doritos. These days we know it's part of a global disruption in manufacturing and shipping. The dearth of new vehicles at dealerships has led to a spike in used-car prices. More people holding on to older cars longer means more repair work for mechanic shops. Busy shops mean nobody can paint my 1970 Nova.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet America Edition Is a Red, White, and Blue Tribute

The 2023 Porsche 911 GTS cabriolet is available as a limited-production, specially designed America Edition. Its unique styling is highlighted by Azure Blue 356 paint, a black windshield surround, and Porsche's first tri-finish wheels. Along with being limited to North America, all 115 copies are rear-drive, stick-shift convertibles—just like the...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Finding a Brand's Best Car: Window Shop with Car and Driver

Our readers and viewers tend to have good ideas, so we went with a crowd-sourced challenge for this week's episode of Window Shop. With the budget set at $200,000, the prompt was to find the best car that any given brand ever made—the epitome of the brand, if you will, although this salient point caused much debate throughout the various presentations.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Range Rover Evoque Keeps up Appearances

The British aristocracy tends toward convoluted names, like Alice Clare Antonia Opportune Beevor, or Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, or Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. That last one debuted for 2012—a year ahead of Prince George but no closer to the throne—saddled with heavy expectations. As the newest member of the Range Rover clan, the Evoque had to project the cachet associated with its family while also keeping its price palatable to commoners. It was controversial, that original Evoque. Could a transverse-engine crossover live up to the Range Rover name? Would its very existence alienate buyers of the upmarket models? What did Posh Spice have to do with all of this? There was a two-door coupe. There was a convertible.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Car Gear We Use: Garage Space Savers, Battery Boosters, and a Must-Have Tool

At Hearst Autos, we're constantly trying out new gear for cars, trucks, and motorcycles and the people who love them. The staffs of Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Autoweek are in the trenches week after week to bring you the best in automotive news and information. In the process, we use a lot of stuff.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Short Stop: We've Added a New Brake Test to Our Repertoire

From the June 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Car and Driver started testing vehicles' acceleration way back in the 1950s, but it took us a decade to stop. That is, to measure the distance needed to stop. We initially conducted brake tests at 80 mph, but in the early 1970s, we settled on 70 mph. Back then, braking distances averaged around 200 feet, serious fade occurred regularly, and automakers had yet to implement anti-lock technology to optimize the braking force at each contact patch. Today's hardware makes fade rare in our standard six-stop routine. And last year the average stopping distance shrunk to 168 feet, even as tested curb weights have ballooned by nearly 50 percent in the past five decades to almost 4400 pounds. Performance-oriented vehicles do even better and often cluster around 150 feet from 70 mph. To further challenge those vehicles' fortified brakes, we've started doing three stops from 100 mph in addition to the 70-mph bogey. Kinetic energy swells with the square of speed, so a stop from 100 mph takes more than double the energy as from 70, making this a challenging test that should create more than a few feet of separation among results.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2023 Nissan Z Performance vs. 2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium

Mustang versus Camaro. Evo versus STI. Accord versus Camry. These are all great automotive rivalries that made each combatant better for the experience. Now, at long last, we can pit the 2022 Toyota Supra against the 2023 Nissan Z, a battle some three decades in the making. Sort of. In...
CARS

