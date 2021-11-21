What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $39,633

$39,633 20% comfort buffer: $9,908

$9,908 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $49,542

Kansas

Total expenditures: $41,441

$41,441 20% comfort buffer: $10,360

$10,360 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $51,802

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $42,155

$42,155 20% comfort buffer: $10,539

$10,539 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,694

Alabama

Total expenditures: $42,250

$42,250 20% comfort buffer: $10,563

$10,563 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,813

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $42,393

$42,393 20% comfort buffer: $10,598

$10,598 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,991

Georgia

Total expenditures: $42,536

$42,536 20% comfort buffer: $10,634

$10,634 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,170

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $42,631

$42,631 20% comfort buffer: $10,658

$10,658 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,288

Missouri

Total expenditures: $42,869

$42,869 20% comfort buffer: $10,717

$10,717 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,586

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $43,202

$43,202 20% comfort buffer: $10,800

$10,800 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,002

Indiana

Total expenditures: $43,297

$43,297 20% comfort buffer: $10,824

$10,824 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,121

Iowa

Total expenditures: $43,344

$43,344 20% comfort buffer: $10,836

$10,836 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,181

Michigan

Total expenditures: $43,487

$43,487 20% comfort buffer: $10,872

$10,872 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,359

Ohio

Total expenditures: $43,773

$43,773 20% comfort buffer: $10,943

$10,943 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,716

Texas

Total expenditures: $44,058

$44,058 20% comfort buffer: $11,015

$11,015 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,073

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $44,201

$44,201 20% comfort buffer: $11,050

$11,050 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,251

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $44,439

$44,439 20% comfort buffer: $11,110

$11,110 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,548

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $44,677

$44,677 20% comfort buffer: $11,169

$11,169 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $44,677

$44,677 20% comfort buffer: $11,169

$11,169 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846

Idaho

Total expenditures: $45,105

$45,105 20% comfort buffer: $11,276

$11,276 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,381

Illinois

Total expenditures: $45,390

$45,390 20% comfort buffer: $11,348

$11,348 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,738

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $45,438

$45,438 20% comfort buffer: $11,359

$11,359 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,797

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $45,866

$45,866 20% comfort buffer: $11,467

$11,467 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,333

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $45,914

$45,914 20% comfort buffer: $11,478

$11,478 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,392

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $46,152

$46,152 20% comfort buffer: $11,538

$11,538 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,690

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $46,437

$46,437 20% comfort buffer: $11,609

$11,609 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,046

Utah

Total expenditures: $46,913

$46,913 20% comfort buffer: $11,728

$11,728 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,641

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $47,103

$47,103 20% comfort buffer: $11,776

$11,776 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,879

Montana

Total expenditures: $47,722

$47,722 20% comfort buffer: $11,930

$11,930 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,652

Florida

Total expenditures: $48,055

$48,055 20% comfort buffer: $12,014

$12,014 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,068

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $48,150

$48,150 20% comfort buffer: $12,037

$12,037 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,187

Virginia

Total expenditures: $48,198

$48,198 20% comfort buffer: $12,049

$12,049 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,247

Arizona

Total expenditures: $48,721

$48,721 20% comfort buffer: $12,180

$12,180 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,901

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $49,006

$49,006 20% comfort buffer: $12,252

$12,252 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,258

Colorado

Total expenditures: $50,148

$50,148 20% comfort buffer: $12,537

$12,537 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,685

Delaware

Total expenditures: $51,385

$51,385 20% comfort buffer: $12,846

$12,846 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,232

Nevada

Total expenditures: $51,433

$51,433 20% comfort buffer: $12,858

$12,858 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,291

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $52,099

$52,099 20% comfort buffer: $13,025

$13,025 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,124

Washington

Total expenditures: $53,622

$53,622 20% comfort buffer: $13,405

$13,405 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,027

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $54,954

$54,954 20% comfort buffer: $13,738

$13,738 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,692

Maine

Total expenditures: $55,430

$55,430 20% comfort buffer: $13,857

$13,857 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,287

Vermont

Total expenditures: $55,572

$55,572 20% comfort buffer: $13,893

$13,893 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,465

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $56,714

$56,714 20% comfort buffer: $14,179

$14,179 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,893

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $58,189

$58,189 20% comfort buffer: $14,547

$14,547 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,736

Maryland

Total expenditures: $59,712

$59,712 20% comfort buffer: $14,928

$14,928 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,640

Alaska

Total expenditures: $60,092

$60,092 20% comfort buffer: $15,023

$15,023 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,115

Oregon

Total expenditures: $62,757

$62,757 20% comfort buffer: $15,689

$15,689 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,446

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $63,042

$63,042 20% comfort buffer: $15,761

$15,761 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,803

California

Total expenditures: $66,087

$66,087 20% comfort buffer: $16,522

$16,522 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,609

New York

Total expenditures: $69,418

$69,418 20% comfort buffer: $17,354

$17,354 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,772

District of Columbia

Total expenditures: $74,461

$74,461 20% comfort buffer: $18,615

$18,615 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $74,461

$74,461 20% comfort buffer: $18,615

$18,615 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2020: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as "gasoline, other fuels and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State