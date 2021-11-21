What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
Mississippi
- Total expenditures: $39,633
- 20% comfort buffer: $9,908
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $49,542
Find Out: What Is a Roth IRA?
Kansas
- Total expenditures: $41,441
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,360
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $51,802
Learn: 30 Reasons It's Hard To Retire at 65
Oklahoma
- Total expenditures: $42,155
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,539
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,694
Read More: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State
Alabama
- Total expenditures: $42,250
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,563
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,813
Read: 50 Things Every 50-Something Should Know About Retirement
Arkansas
- Total expenditures: $42,393
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,598
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,991
Georgia
- Total expenditures: $42,536
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,634
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,170
Tennessee
- Total expenditures: $42,631
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,658
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,288
Missouri
- Total expenditures: $42,869
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,717
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,586
New Mexico
- Total expenditures: $43,202
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,800
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,002
Indiana
- Total expenditures: $43,297
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,824
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,121
Iowa
- Total expenditures: $43,344
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,836
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,181
Michigan
- Total expenditures: $43,487
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,872
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,359
Ohio
- Total expenditures: $43,773
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,943
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,716
Texas
- Total expenditures: $44,058
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,015
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,073
Related: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
West Virginia
- Total expenditures: $44,201
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,050
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,251
Louisiana
- Total expenditures: $44,439
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,110
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,548
Kentucky
- Total expenditures: $44,677
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,169
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846
Nebraska
- Total expenditures: $44,677
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,169
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846
Idaho
- Total expenditures: $45,105
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,276
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,381
Illinois
- Total expenditures: $45,390
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,348
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,738
Wyoming
- Total expenditures: $45,438
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,359
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,797
South Carolina
- Total expenditures: $45,866
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,467
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,333
North Carolina
- Total expenditures: $45,914
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,478
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,392
Wisconsin
- Total expenditures: $46,152
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,538
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,690
Find Out: 25 Ways To Maximize Your Retirement Benefits
North Dakota
- Total expenditures: $46,437
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,609
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,046
Utah
- Total expenditures: $46,913
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,728
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,641
South Dakota
- Total expenditures: $47,103
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,776
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,879
Montana
- Total expenditures: $47,722
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,930
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,652
Florida
- Total expenditures: $48,055
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,014
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,068
Minnesota
- Total expenditures: $48,150
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,037
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,187
Virginia
- Total expenditures: $48,198
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,049
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,247
Arizona
- Total expenditures: $48,721
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,180
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,901
Pennsylvania
- Total expenditures: $49,006
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,252
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,258
Take Caution: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
Colorado
- Total expenditures: $50,148
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,537
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,685
Delaware
- Total expenditures: $51,385
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,846
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,232
Nevada
- Total expenditures: $51,433
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,858
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,291
New Hampshire
- Total expenditures: $52,099
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,025
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,124
Washington
- Total expenditures: $53,622
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,405
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,027
New Jersey
- Total expenditures: $54,954
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,738
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,692
Maine
- Total expenditures: $55,430
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,857
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,287
See: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State
Vermont
- Total expenditures: $55,572
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,893
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,465
Rhode Island
- Total expenditures: $56,714
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,179
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,893
Connecticut
- Total expenditures: $58,189
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,547
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,736
Maryland
- Total expenditures: $59,712
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,928
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,640
Alaska
- Total expenditures: $60,092
- 20% comfort buffer: $15,023
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,115
Stay Close to Home: The Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You
Oregon
- Total expenditures: $62,757
- 20% comfort buffer: $15,689
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,446
Massachusetts
- Total expenditures: $63,042
- 20% comfort buffer: $15,761
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,803
California
- Total expenditures: $66,087
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,522
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,609
New York
- Total expenditures: $69,418
- 20% comfort buffer: $17,354
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,772
District of Columbia
- Total expenditures: $74,461
- 20% comfort buffer: $18,615
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076
Hawaii
- Total expenditures: $74,461
- 20% comfort buffer: $18,615
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Things Most Americans Don't Know About Social Security
- 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
- How To Use a Credit Card Like a Pro This Holiday Season
- Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2020: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as "gasoline, other fuels and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
Comments / 0