Economy

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CG1z_0aW8cdFB00

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $39,633
  • 20% comfort buffer: $9,908
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $49,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9Sn4_0aW8cdFB00

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $41,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,360
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $51,802

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vs5fj_0aW8cdFB00

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $42,155
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,539
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,694

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s89bu_0aW8cdFB00

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $42,250
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,563
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,813

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WowbM_0aW8cdFB00

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $42,393
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,598
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $52,991
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUqFr_0aW8cdFB00

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $42,536
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,634
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,170
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeQGC_0aW8cdFB00

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $42,631
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,658
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,288
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226PJE_0aW8cdFB00

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $42,869
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,717
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $53,586
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIMeu_0aW8cdFB00

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $43,202
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,800
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UBfo_0aW8cdFB00

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $43,297
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,824
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,121
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLK2p_0aW8cdFB00

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $43,344
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,836
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,181
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cdjh2_0aW8cdFB00

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $43,487
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,872
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,359
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9Uiw_0aW8cdFB00

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $43,773
  • 20% comfort buffer: $10,943
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $54,716
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVhSt_0aW8cdFB00

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $44,058
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCTnJ_0aW8cdFB00

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $44,201
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,050
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,251
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFB4q_0aW8cdFB00

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $44,439
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,110
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,548
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5bPr_0aW8cdFB00

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $44,677
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,169
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSAIB_0aW8cdFB00

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $44,677
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,169
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,846
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxGGM_0aW8cdFB00

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $45,105
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,276
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,381
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX9rO_0aW8cdFB00

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $45,390
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,348
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,738
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEdSf_0aW8cdFB00

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $45,438
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,359
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,797
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFlvI_0aW8cdFB00

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $45,866
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,467
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgZ1H_0aW8cdFB00

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $45,914
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,478
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,392
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uj8bE_0aW8cdFB00

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $46,152
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,538
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,690

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrEED_0aW8cdFB00

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $46,437
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,609
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,046
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqVkG_0aW8cdFB00

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $46,913
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,728
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,641
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7u9f_0aW8cdFB00

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $47,103
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,776
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,879
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGKuc_0aW8cdFB00

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $47,722
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,930
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,652
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433atk_0aW8cdFB00

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $48,055
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,014
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,068
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6CDf_0aW8cdFB00

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $48,150
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,037
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,187
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mlk5A_0aW8cdFB00

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $48,198
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,049
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGGmw_0aW8cdFB00

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $48,721
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,180
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,901
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkecC_0aW8cdFB00

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $49,006
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,252
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,258

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vp93H_0aW8cdFB00

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $50,148
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,537
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,685
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXtFX_0aW8cdFB00

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $51,385
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,846
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,232
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qw5Q5_0aW8cdFB00

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $51,433
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,858
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,291
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC6dj_0aW8cdFB00

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $52,099
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,025
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,124
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0jrO_0aW8cdFB00

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $53,622
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,405
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,027
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Tmxx_0aW8cdFB00

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $54,954
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,738
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,692
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200zVB_0aW8cdFB00

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $55,430
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,857
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,287

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ObZN_0aW8cdFB00

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $55,572
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,893
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,465
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hopp5_0aW8cdFB00

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $56,714
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,179
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,893
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhDot_0aW8cdFB00

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $58,189
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,547
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,736
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4ocM_0aW8cdFB00

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $59,712
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,928
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,640
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qzo3q_0aW8cdFB00

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $60,092
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,023
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COGh0_0aW8cdFB00

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $62,757
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,689
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,446
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KTmK_0aW8cdFB00

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $63,042
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,761
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,803
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnSgu_0aW8cdFB00

California

  • Total expenditures: $66,087
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,522
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4qmZ_0aW8cdFB00

New York

  • Total expenditures: $69,418
  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,354
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,772
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7r9M_0aW8cdFB00

District of Columbia

  • Total expenditures: $74,461
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,615
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epEIO_0aW8cdFB00

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $74,461
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,615
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $93,076

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2020: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as "gasoline, other fuels and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

IN THIS ARTICLE
