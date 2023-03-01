Open in App
Wisconsin State
What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

By Jordan Rosenfeld,

3 days ago

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It's a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer . There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors -- especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That's because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won't be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual's spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the "comfortable" aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don't include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you'll need to retire comfortably in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCQMn_0aW8cdFB00

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $44,059
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvWlq_0aW8cdFB00

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $45,206
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,302
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkTxU_0aW8cdFB00

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $45,415
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,354
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjT6K_0aW8cdFB00

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $45,519
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,380
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNzl_0aW8cdFB00

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $45,988
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,497
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hsIG_0aW8cdFB00

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $46,353
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,588
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyzEL_0aW8cdFB00

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $46,614
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,654
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ignbv_0aW8cdFB00

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $46,823
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,706
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6ik2_0aW8cdFB00

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $46,979
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,745
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0rov_0aW8cdFB00

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $47,031
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,758
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7TLR_0aW8cdFB00

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgCrm_0aW8cdFB00

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpePh_0aW8cdFB00

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $47,500
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,875
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSUNf_0aW8cdFB00

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $47,792
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,948
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447cWT_0aW8cdFB00

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $47,813
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,953
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suOW6_0aW8cdFB00

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $47,918
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,979
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCSI0_0aW8cdFB00

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $48,283
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,071
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaDzm_0aW8cdFB00

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $48,387
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,097
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Peap8_0aW8cdFB00

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $48,752
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,188
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IGqx_0aW8cdFB00

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $48,908
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,227
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqgF5_0aW8cdFB00

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $48,960
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,240
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnZWb_0aW8cdFB00

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $49,586
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,397
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogd7j_0aW8cdFB00

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,108
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,527
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MIUU_0aW8cdFB00

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,212
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,553
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLNYh_0aW8cdFB00

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,525
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,631
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CFpR_0aW8cdFB00

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,785
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,696
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4g6s_0aW8cdFB00

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $51,202
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,801
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAnvN_0aW8cdFB00

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $51,567
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,892
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLJf9_0aW8cdFB00

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $53,132
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,283
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXjKT_0aW8cdFB00

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $53,184
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,296
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pumxd_0aW8cdFB00

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $53,236
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,309
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UFFN_0aW8cdFB00

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $54,487
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,622
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAUgu_0aW8cdFB00

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $54,852
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,713
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iNij_0aW8cdFB00

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $54,904
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,726
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mOop_0aW8cdFB00

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $54,957
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,739
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH5pF_0aW8cdFB00

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $56,312
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,078
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXQnn_0aW8cdFB00

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $57,981
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,495
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IyaK_0aW8cdFB00

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUETc_0aW8cdFB00

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QKKC_0aW8cdFB00

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $59,701
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,925
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIqda_0aW8cdFB00

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $59,806
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,951
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5tCd_0aW8cdFB00

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $60,171
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,043
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xudcp_0aW8cdFB00

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $60,692
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,173
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlxCV_0aW8cdFB00

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $63,716
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,929
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONOZi_0aW8cdFB00

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $64,707
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,177
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eTpr_0aW8cdFB00

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $65,437
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,359
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNnop_0aW8cdFB00

New York

  • Total expenditures: $70,755
  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,689
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbrEm_0aW8cdFB00

California

  • Total expenditures: $72,320
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,080
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLKzu_0aW8cdFB00

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $78,159
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,540
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgtLQ_0aW8cdFB00

District of Colombia

  • Total expenditures: $79,984
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,996
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhuRv_0aW8cdFB00

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $96,982
  • 20% comfort buffer: $24,246
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as"gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels, and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

