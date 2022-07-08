ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Get Starz, Paramount+ and Showtime for Just $0.99 With Amazon’s New Streaming Deal

By RS Editors
 10 hours ago

Just in time for Prime Day , Amazon has launched one of its best streaming deals ever on its Prime Video Channels , which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account.

Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime and more for just 99 cents a month .


Buy:
Amazon Streaming Deals
at
$0.99

The deal includes 18 channels in total and you can subscribe to just one or all of them at the $0.99/month price. Other channels include Discovery+, Epix, Noggin, BET+, Acorn, Motortrend, Hallmark Movies Now and more.

This streaming deal runs through the end of July 13 and gets you two full months of service for a grand total of $2 . That’s a discount of more than $18 versus paying for the services month to month.

Use this deal to watch Power, Ghost, Outlander and more on Starz, or shows like Better Call Saul and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC. Paramount+, meantime, is host to a ton of live sports and shows like Yellowstone .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aamCk_0aW4jMkd00

Amazon


Buy:
Streaming Subscription Deals
at
$0.99

Keep in mind: this Amazon streaming deal is only reserved for Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to have a Prime membership to get the discounted streaming rates.

Don’t have Prime? You can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here, which lets you watch Amazon Prime movies and shows for free, and gets you access to the Prime Channels deals.

This streaming deal is just one of the many Amazon discounts you can get right now. The site also offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, its Spotify competitor.

Other current Amazon Prime promotions: take 50% off a subscription to Kindle Unlimited for two months, bringing the monthly price down to just $5/month. You can also get a month free to Audible Premium Plus.

Just remember, these deals are only available for active Amazon Prime subscribers , so be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not already a Prime member.


Buy:
30-Day Free Trial
at
Amazon

