At home, you already clean and separate your recyclables. You shop locally and organically. You’ve even reduced your red meat consumption to help the environment. But each morning you roll into your restaurant kitchen, put on a crisp-pressed chef jacket, and the earth-friendly habits you’ve formed at home seem impossible, irrelevant, and distant. Unfortunately, we know that US restaurants generate 22-33 billion pounds of food waste each year. One-half pound of food waste is created for each meal you and your team prepare for every customer. So how can you reconcile your values with your restaurant’s demand for efficiency and profit? Here are 5 ways your restaurant can improve its impact on the planet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO