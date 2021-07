(Detroit, MI) — General Motors is planning to spend 35-billion dollars by 2025 to invest in electric and autonomous vehicles. That’s a 30-percent increase from the original plans announced late last year. The investment will go toward building two new U.S. battery plants in addition to two currently under construction. CEO Mary Barra wants the company to “lead in all aspects” to help build a sustainable future. GM says it plans to sell more than one-million electric vehicles annually by 2025. go toward building two new U.S. battery plants in addition to two currently under construction. CEO Mary Barra wants the company to “lead in all aspects” to help build a sustainable future. GM says it plans to sell more than one-million electric vehicles annually by 2025.