MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers | Roberts on 5-3 win over Phillies

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Dave Roberts discusses Julio Urías' start and the bullpen getting some clutch outs in the Dodgers' 5-3 win over the Phillies

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Julio Urías
#Phillies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Likes a ‘Frisky’ Joe ‘Joseph’ Kelly on the Mound

No, this isn’t Dodgers Nation after dark, this is real inside baseball vibe talk. Right-hander Joe Kelly tossed an inning of scoreless relief on Friday night in Los Angeles, his 6th straight scoreless outing. Moreover, after a rough start, Kelly has been nails for the Dodgers in 2021, adding to his swagger with each outing after a late start to the season.
MLBDodger Insider

Kershaw’s 13 strikeouts, McKinstry’s eye-opening grand slam finish off Cubs

Manager Dave Roberts summed up in one word what his group was feeling after getting swept in San Diego and no-hit by a quartet of Cubs pitchers: “Embarrassment.”. The Dodgers responded with timely hits and pitching prowess over the next three days, looking galvanized as they stormed back to take the series from the Cubs. Clayton Kershaw delivered the masterpiece of the weekend in his Sunday matinee, striking out a season-high 13 batters in eight innings to guide the Dodgers to a 7–1 win.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Refutes Narrative Of Being Reluctant To Push Pitcher In No-Hitter

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has had to make a lot of tough decisions since taking the reins in the 2016 season. He has been the subject of criticism and praise for his moves, specifically in the postseason, but there is one situation that Roberts has seemingly been in more than any other manager: deciding whether or not to remove a pitcher during a no-hitter or perfect game.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Card of the Day: 1980 Topps Dave Roberts

Today’s Card of the Day feature celebrates the July 28, 1979 trade with the San Francisco Giants, which helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to their fifth World Series title. Bill Madlock was the big piece to the deal, but he’s been featured here three different times already, so I thought I’d give one of the other two players a shot. Since one of those players (Lenny Randle) didn’t have a card with the Pirates, that made this a very easy choice. It was made easier by the fact that lefty reliever Dave Roberts only had one card with the Pirates. So by process of elimination, we are left with card #212 from the 1980 Topps set, Dave Roberts.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers. Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+165) Los Angeles (-217) Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26, 2nd in NL West) play the Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, 2nd in NL East) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The Phillies open this matchup at +165 while the Dodgers are coming in at -217. The total opens at 7.5. The starting pitchers will be Zach Eflin and Julio Urias.
MLBallfans.co

Smith, Taylor homer in Dodgers’ 3-1 win over Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Will Smith decided to praise every Dodgers reliever who came through against the Phillies, the catcher had a lengthy list to remember. “DP (David Price) coming in, Joe (Kelly), Blake (Treinen), Victor (González), and Kenley (Jansen) closing it out, and Jimmy (Nelson),” Smith said. “They were all really good. They pounded the zone, put guys away, pitched out of a couple of jams. They were great tonight.”
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Buehler, Betts Propel Dodgers to 5-3 Win Over Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double among his three hits, while Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games. The Dodgers pulled within one game of NL-leading San Francisco atop the division. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. The Rangers have lost 14 of 17.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers’ three hits are enough in win over Phillies

The Dodgers recorded only three hits on the night. Luckily for them, that was more than enough. Will Smith and Chris Taylor each hit a home run, as LA took down the Phillies, 3-1. Through the first 3 2⁄3 innings, the Dodgers had failed to record a hit off Spencer...
MLBTrue Blue LA

June 14: Dodgers 3, Phillies 1

Tony Gonsolin had another short outing but managed to escape with only one run allowed. The Dodgers bullpen recorded the final 16 outs without allowing a run, and home runs by Will Smith and Chris Taylor provided the offense in a win over the Phillies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Gamblingbettingpros.com

Nearly all the early money is on the Dodgers over the Phillies

In advance of tonight’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers have attracted 88% of the bets and 96% of the money thus far, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. By the time first pitch comes around, one should not expect this drastic of a betting split between the two teams. However, the slight difference between the percentage of bets and money wagered thus far suggests some bigger wagers have come in on Los Angeles. That is likely because they have Julio Urias going tonight, who is in search of a Major League-leading 10th win tonight. He is opposed by Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA), who is 0-4 in his last five starts and has not won since May 7. Last night’s 3-1 win by the Dodgers was their 13th in the last 16 home games against the Phillies.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Mookie Betts Electrifies Dodgers Fans In Win Over Phillies

Mookie Betts got to experience a normal-sized crowd at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time and he delivered in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and kept pace with the San Francisco Giants.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3: Mookie leads Dodgers to Reopening Day win

—— Julio Urias has had a bit of an inconsistent run of late, having alternating good and mediocre starts over his last four outings, but looked to smooth things out tonight. After a scoreless 1st, he gave up a one-out no-doubt homer to Andrew McCutchen in the 2nd to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Dodgers treat sellout crowd on ‘Reopening Day’ to thrilling win over Phillies

The Dodgers’ 67th game of the 2021 regular season, played Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, was unlike any of the first 66 before a pitch was thrown. The difference was in the stands. For the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series, the last heartbreaking defeat in the club’s tortured championship drought, Dodger Stadium was filled to capacity. With it came the persistent buzz between pitches unique to baseball. The deafening, ground-shaking cheers. The players feeding off the energy.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Shocking Stats from Phillies Shutout Win Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies salvaged their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday evening, winning 2-0 in large part thanks to starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and the team’s bullpen. 1. Zack Wheeler earned just his second road win in a Phillies uniform. There is no doubt...