Toronto Blue Jays | Boone on the team contributions

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Aaron Boone recaps the overall win, including Chris Gittens' first hit coming on a home run and Clint Frazier's pinch-hit go-ahead hit

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

